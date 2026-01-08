A Philadelphia area store dedicated to Donald Trump merchandise is closing its doors after six years. The Trump Store in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, announced on Facebook that it will move to an online-only business model. Owner Mike Domanico told ABC6 that MAGA business has decreased, leading to the closure of the brick-and-mortar store. “The store has kind of run its course,” Domanico said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.” The store does sell flags that read “Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules,” but Domanico admitted, “That’s just to get people riled up.” Other items on offer include everything from Founding Flavor 45-47 beef jerky to a Donald Trump $100 bill, which retails for $10. Comments on Domanico’s Facebook post include “Thoughts and tariffs,” “But strong economy,” and “Do you have any of the Epstein files in stock?” The store owner said he no longer replies to all the comments, which were also riddled with disappointed Trump supporters. “No matter what the president does, they hate him no matter how good anything is,” he said. The Trump Store is located in Bucks County, which is considered a critical bellwether in presidential elections. Trump narrowly beat Kamala Harris in the county in the 2024 election. Items in the store will be deeply discounted until doors close on Jan. 31.
‘The Hills’ Star Announces Run for Los Angeles Mayor
The villain of MTV’s hit reality show The Hills is making a plan to return to the spotlight. Spencer Pratt, 42, announced that he is running for mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfires that ravaged his hometown of the Pacific Palisades. Pratt has launched a campaign website that identifies him as “Pacific Palisades Resident & Karen Bass’ Worst Nightmare,” referring to the current mayor, who is seeking reelection. Pratt and his wife, The Hills co-host Heidi Montag, lost their home during the fire. He made the announcement on social media and in a speech during a “They Let Us Burn!” protest in the Palisades, but did not immediately specify which party he is running for. “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action,” he said. “That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear: this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again.”
Millions of Americans tuned in to watch CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil’s gaffe-filled debut. Dokoupil, formerly a co-anchor on CBS Mornings, drew 4.4 million viewers to his debut broadcast Monday, according to the New York Post. That total represents an increase of about 500,000 viewers over what the program had been averaging under former co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois. The improved numbers came despite a rough on-air performance that included Dokoupil, 45, stumbling over the teleprompter and leaving viewers with several seconds of dead air while attempting to transition between segments. The broadcast delivered a 20 percent increase in ratings for their 25 to 54-year-old demographic above the season’s average viewership to date. Dokoupil, who was born in Connecticut, was educated at the now $53,000-a-year Gulliver Preparatory School in South Florida before studying business at George Washington University. He then attended graduate school at Columbia University. Dokoupil is married to MS NOW’s Katy Tur and lives with her in one of Brooklyn’s most expensive enclaves. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.
Longtime guitarist for the Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, will miss a few dates on the band’s upcoming tour after breaking several bones in his foot. “In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s--- out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. The Foo Fighters said Beck and St. Vincent/Jellyfish guitarist Jason Falkner will fill in for Smear in his absence. Smear has played with the band on and off as a full-time member since 1994. Three shows in January in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Texas appear to be the concerts impacted by Smear’s absence. The iconic rock band is going on tour this year with dozens of shows scheduled in North America and Europe.
A former college football star turned NFL pro has suffered severe burns in a fire at his ranch in Texas. Jordan Shipley, 40, who made his name playing college football for the Texas Longhorns before getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, was operating machinery in his hometown of Burnet when the ranch caught fire, according to NBC News. A family statement issued by the University of Texas said the former wide receiver is in a critical but stable condition after being “care-flighted” to an Austin hospital. In a Facebook post, his father, Bob Shipley, said he will need to undergo several surgeries, and the “biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia.” Shipley is considered a Longhorn great, having earned two-time All-American honors and setting Texas records for yards (1,489) and receptions (116) in 2009. He also had a productive rookie season for the Bengals, having made 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2014.
Brigitte Bardot’s husband, Bernard d’Ormale, has revealed what caused the French actress’s death. Bardot died at the age of 91 in her home in Saint Tropez, France, on Dec. 28, 2025. According to d’Ormale, who was married to Bardot since 1992, the actress died of cancer, after undergoing two surgical treatments and experiencing severe back pain. Bardot’s husband told the French magazine Paris Match, “I never left her side. I watched over her, supported by nurses who came discreetly every day.” Her death was announced by The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, but the cause was not revealed. For months prior to her death, French media outlets reported on the controversial actress facing an undisclosed illness. The actress leaves behind a complicated legacy: she has been touted as an icon for decades but also slammed for her increasingly far-right views. Bardot will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Jan. 7 at a cemetery in Saint Tropez, which was her home for the last 50 years. According to USA Today, mourners have already gathered outside the church to pay their respects to Bardot.
Scientists think they may have recovered the DNA of virtuoso artist, engineer and scientist Leonardo da Vinci. Samples were taken in 2024 from a red chalk sketch titled Holy Child, part of a private collection in New York, and believed to have been created by the High Renaissance icon. Authorship of the piece is still being disputed, but researchers from the Leonardo da Vinci DNA Project say they have recovered DNA samples from it that they believe he could have left behind 500 years ago. Speaking to Science, University of Maryland biologist and co-author of the research Dr Noberto Gonzalez-Juarbe said, “Paper is porous. It absorbs sweat, skin, bacteria, DNA. All of it stays there.” “Y chromosome sequences from the artwork and from a letter penned by a cousin of Leonardo both belong to a genetic grouping of people who share a common ancestor in Tuscany, where Leonardo was born,” Science reported. The samples were analyzed by a team from Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. One of its members, Charles Lee, told the publication that while the research suggests it could be his DNA, it is not proof. “Establishing unequivocal identity… is extremely complex,” he said.
A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after encountering “major difficulty” at a Midwestern airport. An “Alert 2” was issued just before 3 p.m. at Eppley Airfield, also known as Omaha Airport, located three miles northeast of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an Alert 2 is declared when an aircraft is approaching an airport with “major difficulty,” a category that can include engine fires or faulty landing gear. Southwest Airlines later confirmed that the aircraft had struck birds shortly after departure. The plane, which was bound for Phoenix, Arizona, returned safely to Eppley Airfield without incident. No injuries were reported. The airline said the aircraft was removed from service and replaced with another plane so passengers could continue their travel. Bird strikes remain a recurring aviation risk. In March, a FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing after flames shot from one of its engines following a bird strike shortly after departing Newark Airport in New Jersey. The Federal Aviation Administration said that aircraft, a Boeing 767 en route to Indianapolis, also landed safely, with no injuries reported.
A passenger plane has landed so hard that its rear tyres burst and a toilet door snapped off, according to an eyewitness. LATAM Flight 2482 was arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport from Lima, Peru, on Tuesday night, when all of its rear tyres blew during the landing procedure, according to an initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration. Fox5 reports that the 17-year-old Boeing 767-300ER ultimately landed safely after its more than seven-hour journey, but tyre failures meant emergency services were quickly on the scene around the jet. Speaking to WSB-TV2, a passenger said, “the entire aircraft was shaking, a wheel was rattling, and the bathroom door came off.” Another passenger, Liza Karseno, told the station, “We were landing fine, and then it sounded like, or felt like, the wheels had popped off.” No injuries have been reported at the time of writing, although footage from the scene shows significant damage to the rear landing gear. The Daily Beast has contacted LATAM for more information on the incident.