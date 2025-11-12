Anne Hathaway Channels Meryl Streep in First Look at ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Miranda and Andy are officially back.

The teaser for the highly anticipated The Devil Wears sequel dropped Wednesday morning, giving fans their first look at Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s return to their now iconic characters. The teaser opens on one of the most anxiety-inducing sounds from the first film—the fierce “click” of Miranda Priestly’s designer heels.

After the high-powered editor-in-chief boards an elevator to Madonna’s “Vogue”—an obvious Anna Wintour allusion—she awaits her ascent with a defiant hand to her hip, and another hand slips in between the doors to reveal the first peek at an all-grown-up Hathaway as the once timid and fashion-challenged Andrea Sachs.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in “The Devil Wears Prada.” 20th Century Studios

Joining the elevator with Miranda, Andrea offers the simple greeting, “Miranda.” Streep’s character replies only, “Took you long enough,” as the pair watch the doors close and Andy slips into a slight smile.

Though Andy appears in the same office with Miranda, as of now it remains unclear whether her character did indeed escape the fashion magazine world at the end of the first film.

To the delight of fans, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will feature much of the original cast, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, but will also be adding some new and recognizable faces, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" on August 27, 2025. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Though plot details remain mostly secret, the sequel is confirmed to follow Miranda as she tries to navigate her career amid a declining print industry. Blunt’s character Emily is now Miranda’s rival, according to the film’s description.