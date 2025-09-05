What Anna Wintour Really Thinks About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
Anna Wintour told The New Yorker what she really thinks about The Devil Wears Prada in a new interview released Friday. The Vogue juggernaut told the publication on the heels of leaving her post as editor-in-chief of American Vogue that the “fashion industry was very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light,” but she thought it was a “fair shot” overall. The 2006 dramedy and fan-favorite film starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt portrayed the fashion world and the terrifying hold that Meryl Streep’s Wintour-esque character Miranda Priestly had on her assistants. Wintour said there was concern that the character, played by Streep, would make her into a “caricature.” Instead, Wintour said she was pleasantly surprised. “First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which was fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny,” she said, adding, “it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.” The film will get the sequel treatment, with all three actresses and more original cast members reprising their roles, set to premiere in May 2026.