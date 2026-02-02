Anne Hathaway Faces Ultimate Insult in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer

Miranda Priestly is still taunting her former assistant in the new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The first big peek at the film shows the Runway editor, played once again by Meryl Streep, claiming not to remember Anne Hathaway’s character, Andrea, her former assistant.

“Look what T.J. Maxx dragged in,” Stanley Tuccis’s Nigel says as Andrea enters Miranda’s office.

“Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks, as Nigel informs her that Andrea was “one of the Emilys”—the affectionate way fans referred to Miranda’s assistants in the first film.

YouTube/20th Century Studios

“One of the what?” Miranda says, in a recurring joke that pops up throughout the trailer, including when Andrea comes face-to-face with her former co-worker Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).

“Am I having a hallucination?” Emily says as she sees Andrea alongside Nigel and Miranda.

“You also know her?” Miranda asks, still feigning ignorance. “Where was I?” she replies when Emily tells her that they all worked “at Runway at the same time.”

YouTube/20th Century Studios

The sequel will follow Miranda as she navigates her career amid a declining print industry, according to the movie’s description. Blunt’s character Emily is now Miranda’s rival.

Much of the original cast is reprising their roles and will be joined by new and recognizable faces, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

YouTube/20th Century Studios

The movie’s first teaser, which opens on one of the most anxiety-inducing sounds from the first film—the fierce “click” of Miranda Priestly’s designer heels—gave fans their first look at Streep and Hathaway’s return to their now iconic characters in November.

The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.