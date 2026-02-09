AOC Slams MAGA Star Over ‘Fake American’ Bad Bunny Post

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Jake Paul for calling Bad Bunny a “fake American” amid his Super Bowl performance.

The Democratic congresswoman responded to Paul’s posts on X, roasting the MAGA influencer and pro-boxer for his comments. Paul, 29, said that superstar Bad Bunny, an American citizen and Puerto Rican native, is “A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America.” Paul said he would be “Purposefully turning off the halftime show” and encouraged others to do the same.

“Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences,” he wrote.

In response to Paul, AOC highlighted his hypocrisy and called the infamously right-wing figure “small.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out MAGA star Jake Paul for his criticisms of Bad Bunny. X/@AOC.

“A ‘fake American citizen?’” she wrote. “Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jake Paul for comment.

Bad Bunny, 31, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, headlined this year’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, much to the chagrin of MAGA. He became the first artist to perform at the Super Bowl entirely in Spanish.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out boxer Jake Paul on X. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Paul’s comments on Bad Bunny received widespread backlash, with Logan, too, condemning his brother’s statements. “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan wrote on X. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

A community note was added to Paul’s original post on X, saying that Puerto Ricans have been considered U.S. citizens since 1917. The note also stated that Paul has been living on the island for years.

Paul and his brother, Logan, relocated to Puerto Rico in 2021 to take advantage of tax benefits, as Logan explained in a 2022 interview with Graham Bensinger. Paul lives in a 12,000 square-foot mansion in Dorado, Puerto Rico, said to be worth around $16 million, according to the Daily Mail.

In response to public disapproval, Paul attempted to clarify his position in a series of posts, saying he was being “misinterpreted” for calling Bad Bunny fake.

Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

“He’s not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country,” he wrote on X. “Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.” He doubled down in a longer post, saying his contempt for Bad Bunny is in part because of the artist’s criticism of ICE.

“If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen,” he said. “And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America.”

The boxer, who was recently defeated by Anthony Joshua in late December, also spoke of his love for Puerto Rico, saying, “I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

Hours later, in a bizarre conclusion to the digital saga, Paul backtracked on his position, posting, “Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf.”

Paul also changed his bio to read, “Benito #1 fan.”

Jake Paul changed his X bio. X/@jakepaul.

The brothers and Bad Bunny have a contentious history. In 2022, the reggaeton superstar included a clip of Logan announcing his move to Puerto Rico in his 20-minute music video, “El Apagón.”

The documentary-style video shed light on the issues the country faces, including the influx of wealthy foreigners who move to Puerto Rico for tax exemptions. Logan, in turn, slammed Bad Bunny for allegedly benefiting from the same tax cuts in Puerto Rico.

US boxer and MAGA influencer Jake Paul and US Vice President JD Vance attend the women's Ice Hockey match between USA and Finland at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on February 7, 2026. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AAlexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to podcaster Philip DeFranco, Logan acknowledged Bad Bunny as a “generational talent,” but said, “I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning.”

Bad Bunny’s performance has divided the MAGA camp. Logan’s defense of the superstar, for instance, stands in stark contrast to the views of other conservatives, including the president.

This year’s historic Super Bowl featured a live wedding, a slew of A-List cameos, and a powerful tribute to Bad Bunny’s homeland, the U.S., and other countries across North, Central, and South America.