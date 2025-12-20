James Cameron thinks the Oscars are overrated. The Avatar filmmaker called out the Academy for their lack of appreciation for science-fiction films, speaking to The Globe and Mail in a piece published Friday. “I don’t think about the Academy Awards that much,” he said. “Intentionally, I don’t think about that at this point. I don’t try to make a movie to appeal to their sensibility… they don’t tend to honor films like Avatar or films that are science fiction. Sci-fi is almost never properly recognized.” Cameron used Denis Villeneuve’s “magnificent” Dune films as an example, pointing out how the filmmaker was not recognized for his work as a director despite the films’ success and mainstream appeal. “Like okay, you can play the awards game or you can play the game I like to play and that’s to make movies people actually go to. Sorry!” he added. Cameron made Oscar history in 1997 with the release of his film Titanic, which won 11 Academy Awards out of an astonishing 14 nominations. The film is tied with Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King as the winningest film in the awards show’s history.
Trump’s Favored Boxer Goes to Hospital After Losing Fight
YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul went to the hospital after getting his clock cleaned on live television Friday night. Paul, 28, was knocked out in Friday night’s six-round bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This was Paul’s second loss in his 12-2 career and the first by KO. The former Disney Channel star shared on Instagram that he was in the hospital after the powerful right jab from Joshua that ended the fight, also broke his jaw in two places. “broken jaw guys thanks for all the support I’m ok 👍🏽” he wrote in a separate post. President Donald Trump commented on the fight following his poorly attended rally in North Carolina. “On the plane I just got to watch the Jake Paul Fight, and he did really well, especially as a display of GREAT Courage against a very talented and large Anthony Joshua,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Fantastic Entertainment, but Kudos to Jake for his Stamina, and frankly, Ability, against a much bigger man!”
Amazon’s satirical superhero series The Boys mocked how the Trump administration decided to handle releasing the Epstein files. The series, no stranger to poking fun at today’s political climate, shared a post Friday evening from their “Vought International” account on X—an account meant to represent the fictional superhero corporation from the show. “It’s a shame we need to post this, but the “Herogasm Files” leaked today are doctored and illegitimate,“ the post read. Homelander, the show’s antagonist, has served as a vehicle to lampoon President Donald Trump throughout the series’ four seasons—as showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed to Rolling Stone in 2022. “He’s always been a Trump analogue for me,” Kripke said. Trump and his administration have vehemently denied that the president was involved in any wrongdoing connected to the convicted sex trafficking kingpin Jeffrey Epstein. Friday’s release included significant redactions and did not include all the files as specified by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is a newly remarried woman, with TMZ reporting that the 45-year-old bombshell married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in a small ceremony earlier this month. Bündchen was previously married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady for 13 years before divorcing in 2022. Bündchen and Valente first met in 2021 after she began attending classes at the Miami self-defense academy Valente runs with his brothers, and Valente joined Bündchen on a family holiday in November 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in February. Bündchen shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with Brady. Bündchen and Valente were reportedly wed in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on Dec. 3, according to a marriage license obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, while the wedding wasn’t publicized and no photos have been released from the event, it wasn’t secret by any means, with close family and friends aware of the couple’s plans. Brady, meanwhile, has reportedly rekindled his relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk after a short-lived fling in 2023.
Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle surprised fans on Friday by announcing in a short video posted to social media that his latest stand-up special, The Unstoppable, would be released on Netflix the very same night. In the clip, posted to an official Netflix Instagram account, Chappelle thanks fans who attended one of his shows in his hometown of Washington D.C., in October and reveals that the special will be released on Netflix following the conclusion of the live-streamed Jake Paul v. Anthony Joshua fight. “I wanted to shout out my hometown, Washington D.C., and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” Chappelle said. ”I just want you to know that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight. After the fight, my new special drops, and I hope you love it.” It’s the five-time Emmy winner’s first stand-up special since 2023’s The Dreamer, and his fourth in a row for Netflix. The 75-minute special is now available to watch on the platform.
The fourth season of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus has found its first cast members in Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Both actors got their starts in Hollywood at a young age; Ludwig in films like Race to Witch Mountain and The Hunger Games before graduating to lead roles in shows like Vikings, while Michalka first found fame as one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ with her sister Aly Michalka, as well as roles in The Lovely Bones and more recently as Lainey Lewis in The Goldbergs. Much like the previous three seasons of the show, season four will follow guests and employees over the course of a week at a luxury hotel. For the show’s fourth season, it will be returning to Europe after season two’s Sicilian sojourn, opting to visit France this time around. While a specific location has not been announced, White has previously said that setting a season in Paris would feel “like a cop-out,” while season three star Parker Posey told E! on the Emmys red carpet in September that White was not in attendance because he was in the south of France, “where season four’s gonna be.”
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious decline in her health that could eventually require a lung transplant, the BBC reports. The 52-year-old royal has been battling pulmonary fibrosis since 2018, a progressive lung disease that causes scarring and makes breathing increasingly difficult. In a statement released Friday, the Norwegian royal palace said recent medical tests had shown a “clear worsening” of her condition, according to the broadcaster. Princess Mette-Marit’s physician, Dr. Are Martin Holm, said her illness has now progressed to the point ”where a lung transplant will be necessary.” However, he emphasized that such a procedure would be a last resort and depends on several factors, including whether her body would accept a donor organ. In an interview with the public broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit acknowledged that her health has declined “faster than I’d hoped.” Crown Prince Haakon, who is set to succeed King Harald V, 88, told the broadcaster he has noticed his wife has less energy, struggles with breathing, and can no longer take part in activities they once enjoyed together, such as hiking and skiing. Despite her worsening condition, the BBC reports the princess intends to continue carrying out her royal duties to the extent that her health allows.
Dr. Gabrielle Henry has opened up about the injuries she suffered last month during a Miss Universe show in Thailand. Henry, 28, required hospitalization and intensive care for an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, and facial lacerations, among other injuries. “In a time that calls for stillness and healing, I am grateful to be in Jamaica and to feel the familiar strength of Jamaica surrounding me,” the ophthalmologist wrote on Instagram Friday. “I am deeply grateful to the medical teams who cared for me in Thailand, the team who escorted me home, and the airport staff, including those at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) and MIA and the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who helped reduce the stress of the journey,” she added. Henry also expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe’s Jamaican branch and her country’s tourist board for helping with her travel. Henry said she’ll reveal more information at a later date. “For now, my focus remains healing, purpose, and service.”
Actor Timothée Chalamet has finally come clean after months of speculation to reveal that he is not, in fact, cult British rapper EsDeeKid. Appearing on camera beside the Liverpool-based hip-hop artist for the remix of the latter’s hit track “4 Raws,” Chalamet demonstrated his lyrical skills with his own verse. “It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryna stack a hundred million / Girl got a billion,” the 29-year-old actor raps in the video, referencing his girlfriend, billionaire Kylie Jenner. The video was filmed in North London and released on Friday on Instagram. For months, rampant online speculation has suggested that Chalamet could be leading a double life as the heavily-accented Scouse rap artist who only ever shows his eyes. Both parties have avoided addressing the rumors, with Chalamet telling the BBC in an interview this week, “No comment... you’ll see, all in due time.” The two-time Oscar nominee is currently promoting his new film Marty Supreme, which he references in the song. Having previously written a rap song about math class in high school, “Statistics,” that later went viral online after the actor found fame, Chalamet reclaimed his rap moniker “Little Timmy Tim” for the newly-released remix.
Matthew Gagnon, a contestant on the popular cooking competition show MasterChef died earlier this week at the age of 42. He died “unexpectedly,” according to an online obituary. A cause of death was not provided. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and two children, Haylee and Mason, as well as his parents. “He loved to cook at home with them and his homemade raviolis were their favorite,” the obituary read. “Matthew was the best ‘Daddy Caddy’ for Mason on the golf course and he was so proud to watch Haylee (his peanut) shine at cheerleading.” The Connecticut native was a contestant on Season 11 of Fox’s MasterChef, which aired in 2021. While on the show, he cooked for the show’s judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, and with guest judges including Curtis Stone and Paula Deen. He was eliminated from the show in the season’s sixth episode.