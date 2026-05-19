Aubrey Plaza’s Partner Breaks Silence on Baby News

Christopher Abbott has broken his silence on his partner Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy.

The Girls actor responded with humor after Jenna Bush Hager asked about the baby news during his Monday appearance on the Today show, where he was promoting the latest Broadway production of Death of a Salesman with co-star Nathan Lane.

“And can we say congratulations? You’re expecting a baby with one of our—” Bush Hager said, before the Abbott, 40, cut in.

“I thought for my Tony nom,” he said with mock annoyance, alluding to his Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Biff Loman in Death of a Salesman.

Soon-to-be parents Aubrey Plaza, 41, and Christopher Abbott, 40, reportedly first met on the set of their 2020 film ‘Black Bear’ and have been dating since at least July 2025. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“No, no, I’m kidding. I know, I know, I know,” he added. “It’s just too much. There’s too much going on.”

“This is the real role of life—the role of dad,” Today co-host Carson Daly quipped, as Bush Hager went on to note Plaza’s frequent appearances on NBC’s flagship morning show, saying, “We all love Aubrey here and we’re so happy for the both of you.”

“Yes, that’s very nice. Thank you very much,” Abbott replied. “It’s very exciting.”

Plaza, 41, revealed her pregnancy on the Smartless podcast last month while speaking to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

“Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she said, to the disbelief of the hosts.

“No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now,” the Parks and Recreation actress added, explaining that she got matching ultrasounds with her dog.

She told the hosts she was excited to have her first child, saying, “I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

Plaza and Abbott have worked together as actors both on screen and on the stage, co-starring in the 2020 film Black Bear and in the two-person stage play of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.

Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena, a screenwriter and film director, died by suicide in January 2025. Plaza has been candid about how she has been dealing with her grief. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Plaza’s pregnancy comes a year after the actress lost her husband, Jeff Baena, 47, who died by suicide last January in the couple’s Los Angeles home.

The pair, who met in 2011 and eloped in 2021, were living apart at the time, having separated four months prior.

Plaza has been candid about her grief following Baena’s death, describing the process as a “daily struggle” on Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, last August.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.