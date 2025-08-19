Aubrey Plaza Opens Up About Her Grief After Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza has opened up for the first time about how she has been dealing with her grief following the suicide of her husband, Jeff Baena, earlier this year. The White Lotus actress was asked how she’s feeling on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” “I mean, right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” said Plaza. “I feel overall, I’m here and I’m functioning, and I feel, you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but, you know, it’s like a daily struggle.” Plaza, 41, compared her grief to the horror film The Gorge. “In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side, and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and then there’s like gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them,” she said. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, that feels like what my grief is like, or what grief could be.” Baena, 47, a screenwriter and film director, died by suicide in January. The pair married in 2021 after dating for more than a decade.

“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”