Aubrey Plaza’s TV Beau Weighs in on Her Pregnancy

Aubrey Plaza’s onscreen husband had a touching reaction to the actress’s pregnancy.

Chris Pratt told E! News that Plaza will “do great” as a first-time mother.

“She’s going to be a fantastic mother. She’s a very caring person,” Pratt said. “It’s gonna be an amazing chapter for her. We’re all very excited for her.”

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt played on-screen loves in the NBC series. NBC/Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Pratt told E! that he didn’t hear about Plaza’s pregnancy via the news. When asked if he’s reached out to give advice on what to expect, he said, “Not really.”

Pratt, 46, and Plaza, 41, appeared together on NBC’s Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015. Pratt’s character, Andy Dwyer, and Plaza’s, April Ludgate, have a complicated, on-and-off relationship through the show’s arc. The couple impulsively got married in season 3, and by the show’s final season, it is revealed that they have children together.

Chris Pratt accepts the Generation Award from presenters Bryce Dallas Howard and Aubrey Plaza at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pratt is a father to three children with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and one with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Plaza is now expecting her first child with her partner, Christopher Abbott, 40. People first broke the news. A source said that the couple felt “very blessed” and that the news was “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year.”

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza are expecting their first child together. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The Emmy-nominated star briefly spoke about her pregnancy during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast. She told the hosts she had an ultrasound that day and was excited to see what parenting is “all about.” She also sported her baby bump in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Plaza’s pregnancy comes a little over a year after her husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide at the age of 47. The White Lotus actress has been open about her grief since Baena’s death. The couple, who had been together for nearly 14 years, had been separated for a few months prior. The couple got married in 2021.

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