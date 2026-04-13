Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence on ‘Baby Inside of Me’ After Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza opened up about her pregnancy, breaking the news herself on an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast.

Speaking to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the 41-year-old actress revealed, “Well, there’s a baby inside of me.” The hosts reacted in disbelief, to which she reiterated, “No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”

“Today was a big day,” she shared. “I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s... My dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding.”

Aubrey Plaza opened up about her pregnancy in a new podcast appearance. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there,” Plaza said.

The podcast hosts asked the Parks and Recreation actress if she was excited.

“I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?” she said. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

Plaza is expecting her first child with partner and former co-star Christopher Abbott, 40. The couple was spotted publicly last week after news of her pregnancy broke.

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza are expecting their first child together. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

An anonymous source told People that Plaza and Abbott “feel very blessed” about the pregnancy.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the source said.

Plaza’s pregnancy comes a year after the actress lost her husband, Jeff Baena. Baena, 47, died by suicide last January in the couple’s Los Angeles home. The two were living apart at the time, having separated a few months prior.

The pair met in 2011 and eloped in a secret ceremony in 2021. Plaza has been candid about her grief following Baena’s death, describing the process as a “daily struggle” on Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, last August.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza married in a secret ceremony in 2021. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A month after Baena’s death, Plaza paid a quiet tribute to her late husband during SNL’s star-studded 50th anniversary celebrations. The White Lotus actress wore a tie-dye shirt while presenting, referencing the tie-dye outfits the couple both donned when they got married.

Plaza’s full interview with Smartless is available to subscribers and will be made public on April 20.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.