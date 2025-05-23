Authorities Called After Britney Spears Lights Cig on Flight

Authorities waited on the ground for pop star Britney Spears after she lit up a cigarette and started smoking on a private flight to Los Angeles.

Spears was coming back from vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when she started drinking and smoking in the air, TMZ reported.

Flight attendants TMZ spoke with added that Spears was “difficult” on the flight but complied when she was asked to put out the ciggy. A customs representative gave her a warning upon arrival, and the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer was free to go without further incident, TMZ reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment. The private plane service that chartered Spears’ jet told TMZ it had “no comment on the alleged events described.”

The private plane service that chartered Britney Spears’ jet told "TMZ" it had “no comment on the alleged events described.” Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although Spears has stepped back from the stage, she has stayed in the limelight for her sometimes-erratic behavior on social media. Using social media to keep in contact with her fans, Spears has frequently posted videos of herself dancing in lingerie, sometimes with knives, to the confusion of some and to the delight of others.

However, one constant throughout all of Spears’ posts has been her love of visiting Mexico. She claimed in December that she had ditched the United States for Mexico permanently because of the paparazzi.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” Spears said in a video. “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

However, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that she actually did not move but enjoyed visiting the country.