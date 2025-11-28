Backstreet Boy Sues Sunbather, 67, Caught on His Private Beach

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell is suing a senior citizen for sunbathing on his private beach.

Littrell, who occupies a beachfront mansion in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, sued Carolyn Barrington Hill, 67, after she reportedly trespassed on his property several times between late April and mid–September.

Littrell has been one of the five Backstreet Boys since the group debuted in 1993. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The singer, 50, and his wife Leighanne, 56, accused Hill of setting out “to antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family,” per Daily Mail, by making several “unauthorized entries” onto their private beach, which the Littrells say is clearly marked.

Littrell is an original member of the Backstreet Boys, who formed in 1993.

Littrell’s latest legal move comes just four months after he sued the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which he claims is not doing an adequate job of keeping beachgoers off his property.

Littrell claims in lawsuits over his private beach that his family has been “antagonized, bullied, and harassed.” Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic

Littrell’s property manager has been accused of and even caught on camera as one of the antagonizers of the repeated altercations over the property. However, several people reported feeling threatened when he approached them while carrying a drill, according to local authorities.

Per property records obtained by the Associated Press, Littrell’s LLC BLB Beach Hut purchased the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in 2023, and has had problems keeping people off the property ever since.

In his lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, Littrell said that “no trespassing” signs, chairs, umbrellas and tables have been placed on his part of the beach, which has done little to dissuade “numerous trespassers” who he said “antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing.”

The pop star also alleged that a local officer called to disperse trespassers was caught on bodycam saying he “doesn’t agree with private beaches,” and that Littrell’s behavior was “lunacy.”