MAGA may have been “boycotting,” but that didn’t stop Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show from setting records as the most-watched of all time.

While preliminary reports of the NFL show’s ratings indicate Bad Bunny drew the most live viewers of any Super Bowl halftime show in history, according to CBS News, with over 135 million, Turning Points USA, the late Charlie Kirk’s organization, celebrated just 6 million viewers across its various channels on Sunday night.

In other words, the Kid Rock-headlining show drew about as many viewers as this year’s Puppy Bowl.

The organization’s “All American Halftime Show” was billed as “a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture,” with “no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” according to its website. Kid Rock, who was slammed for lip-syncing his performance, was joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

The modest numbers come even after Turning Point contributor Jack Prosobiec openly encouraged the MAGA base to stream the show on multiple devices, which he called “ratings-maxxing.”

MAGA portrayed the show's comparatively small viewership as a "victory" on Sunday. Turning Point USA

TPUSA’s show got off to a rough start when “licensing restrictions” kept it from streaming on X, and viewers were asked to tune in on YouTube at the last minute. Kid Rock didn’t even take the stage until Bad Bunny was done performing, negating the “alternative” aspect of the event.

Far-right podcaster Matt Walsh declared TPUSA’s show a “massive victory” on X on Sunday evening before early reports on Bad Bunny’s show were reported.

“Impossible to overstate. Such a huge win,” he wrote, reposting The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis’ post that Kirk “would be so proud to see this.” Later, Davis would recirculate a post arguing that Bad Bunny’s halftime show “is the liturgy of the regime religion which has as its only dogma that white people must be replaced.”

MAGA has been in a twist over the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist’s selection as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, with many on the far-right denouncing that he raps primarily in Spanish. Others took the far more embarrassing route of complaining that an immigrant was chosen to perform, despite Puerto Rico being an American territory.

Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl LX Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s performance resonated massively anyway, according to the early reports of record viewership of the majority Spanish-language show. The only statement the star made in English was “God Bless America.” He also used the platform to shout-out countries across the Americas, performing against a backdrop that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

The “All American Halftime Show” headliner, on the other hand, came under fire last week when his sexualized comments about the then-14-year-old Olsen twins resurfaced, as well as the gross 2001 lyrics from his song “Cool, Daddy, Cool,” in which he sings, “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage, see,” and “Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.”

In addition to the record-breaking show on Sunday, Bad Bunny also won the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month—the first win for a Spanish-language album.