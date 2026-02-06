Kid Rock’s Sick Thirst for Underage Sex Exposed

MAGA’s long-haired sweetheart Kid Rock is under fire once again after more creepy comments towards teenage girls resurfaced.

In an April 2001 Saturday Night Live appearance, Kid Rock—who is set to perform at the alternative conservative Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday—said that Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were old enough to pursue. At the time, the twins were 14-years-old.

“Why is every guy in America waiting for these chicks to turn 18? I mean, you know what I’m saying? If there’s grass on the field, play ball!” he said on the show’s Weekend Update segment.

Kid Rock made the creepy comments in a 2001 SNL appearance. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Democrats were quick to highlight Kid Rock’s creepy comments about the Olson twins. “The face of the MAGA Halftime Show,” the Democrat’s X account wrote, sharing a post of Kid Rock’s transcript on SNL, paired with a screenshot of the MAGA singer’s appearance on the Update desk.

Kid Rock is performing at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” for the Super Bowl this weekend, which has been marketed as the “family values” halftime show. Other performers for the alternative show include Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.

@TheDemocrats/X

His upcoming performance comes as conservatives continue to meltdown at the fact that Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny will be performing at the real NFL halftime show for Super Bowl LX.

For months, the MAGA coalition has been furious that Bad Bunny, who openly opposes the Trump administration, was picked to perform at this year’s Super Bowl.

In light of MAGA’s top pick for the off-brand halftime performance, Kid Rock’s behavior has gotten more scrutiny. Creepy lyrics from Kid Rock resurfaced earlier this week. The singer came under fire for the lyrics of his 2001 song “Cool, Daddy, Cool.”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Musician Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see,” the song goes. “Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.”

Representatives for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vice President JD Vance promoted Kid Rock’s performance on Tuesday, posting on X a picture of the show’s line-up “including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK.” The post remains up on X, even after the replies were flooded with Kid Rock’s “Cool, Daddy, Cool” lyrics.

@JDVance/X

Kid Rock has been a MAGA staple, notably performing at the Republican National Convention in 2024 and Turning Point USA’s Inaugural-Eve Ball.

He’s also been seen several times at Trump’s side throughout his second presidency. Last year, Trump called him “a good friend for a long time.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that Trump will be tuning in to Kid Rock’s performance rather than Bad Bunny’s.

“I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny,” Leavitt said. “I must say that.”

Trump called Kid Rock a "very good" friend. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Leavitt, a failed congresional canidate, is one of many MAGA personalities who have been complaining about Bad Bunny’s politics.

“It’s so shameful that they decide to pick somebody that seems to hate America so much,” Corey Lewandowski, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s rumored boyfriend and top aide, complained.

Even with the conservative outrage, Bad Bunny is at the top of the Spotify charts headed into Super Bowl weekend.

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

Last weekend, Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, received a standing ovation at the Grammys after he called out the Trump administration’s now-deadly ICE operations.