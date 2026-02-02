Headliner Announced for MAGA Super Bowl Halftime Show

MAGA Nation has an official alternative performance to watch during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The late Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA announced Monday that Kid Rock will be its headliner for the “All American Halftime Show”—an alternative for conservatives who are boycotting the big game’s halftime headliner. The organization announced its alternative show in October, following MAGA backlash to the Puerto Rican reggae star’s selection by the NFL.

Kid Rock will headline Turning Point USA's "All American Halftime Show." SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kid Rock has been perched at Trump’s right hand since he took office the second time. The country-rock singer performed at the 2024 RNC on its final night and is also returning to headline the MAGA-coded “Rock the Country” tour this year.

Other performers joining Trump’s bestie include Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Berrett. The show will air on Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com, and OAN News, according to its website.

It will also be streamed on Turning Point USA’s social media channels. “The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” reads the lineup’s announcement.

A survey the organization circulated in October asked viewers which music genre they hoped to see at the show. Options available to select included “Anything in English,” as well as “Americana,” “Classic Rock,” “Country,” “Hip Hop,” “Pop,” and “Worship.”

The Puerto Rico-born Bad Bunny raps mostly in Spanish, which MAGA critics have inexplicably dubbed un-American.

Whining over Bad Bunny’s performance has been loud since the announcement was made. Other ideas floated during the initial MAGA meltdown over the six-time Grammy winner’s upcoming NFL performance included the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, 43, volunteering to perform at Turning Point’s show, and calls for the Christian rock band, Creed, to perform.

Bad Bunny at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Rumors that Bad Bunny, affectionately dubbed a “queer icon,” would perform while wearing a dress sent detractors into even more of a frenzy last month. On Sunday, the singer declared “ICE out!” as he accepted his award for Album of the Year, becoming the first artist to win that category with a Spanish-language album.