Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Plans Rival Super Bowl Halftime Show

Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit co-created by slain podcaster Charlie Kirk, has proposed its own Super Bowl halftime show to rival that of Latin superstar Bad Bunny.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the nonprofit announced via X. “Performers and event details coming soon. 2.8.2026.”

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025

TPUSA, which is now headed by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has been a vocal champion of conservative values and ideology since its founding in 2012. The “All American” show will take place the same day as the Super Bowl in February 2026.

The organization’s website states the show will be “celebrating Faith, Family, & Freedom,” and includes a form that surveys which genres of music its audience wants to hear.

Options available include: “Anything in English,” “Americana,” “Classic Rock,” “Country,” “Hip Hop,” “Pop,” and “Worship.”

Turning Point USA, which is now headed by widow Erika Kirk, will plan a rival Super Bowl halftime show. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The move follows MAGA’s meltdown after it was revealed on Sept. 29 that the Puerto Rican performer, who famously spoke out against ICE raids, had earned the coveted spot at the most-televised sporting event of the year.

Trump himself has weighed in on the discourse, criticizing the rapper despite having “never heard of him.”

“I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy,” Trump said. “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The three-time Grammy winner has garnered worldwide fame and over 80 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Known as the “King of Latin Trap,” Bad Bunny is credited for popularizing Spanish-language rap music worldwide.

Bad Bunny has been outspoken about his progressive politics. TheStewartofNY/TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Despite earning worldwide recognition—shattering global records with over 2.6 million tickets sold for 54 concerts across 18 countries—his progressive, anti-Trump statements has landed him in hot water with MAGA.

The outspoken singer has formerly said he would skip the U.S. during his world tour out of concerns that ICE agents would be lurking outside his concerts.

“There was the issue of—like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he said in an interview with i-D.

In response, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to do just that at the Super Bowl. “We’ll be all over that place,” Noem said. “We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed Bad Bunny as “perverse,” while conservative journalist Megyn Kelly called the pick a “middle finger” to MAGA. Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson also slammed Bad Bunny for having “No songs in English.”

Trump-aligned conservatives have instead peddled suggestions like Christian rock band Creed to replace the rapper.

Bad Bunny appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' to clap back at his haters. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Sure would be a shame if @TPUSA hosted a counter-Superbowl halftime show with Creed,” wrote alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec on X.

The musician has since appeared on Saturday Night Live to mock his haters.

“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” the rapper said, before adding in Spanish “especially all Latinos.”

Reverting back to English, he shot back at his English-only audience: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”