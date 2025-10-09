MAGA Melts Down as Bad Bunny Sits for ‘God Bless America’

Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters are freaking out after photos emerged online showing Super Bowl singer Bad Bunny sitting during the singing of “God Bless America” at a New York Yankees game.

The Latino superstar, who is set to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, remained seated while the song was played during the traditional seventh-inning stretch as the New York Yankees played the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, TMZ reported.

Bad Bunny, a U.S. citizen born in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, performs mainly in Spanish and decided not to perform his world tour in the contiguous United States.

Bad Bunny is refusing to perform in the U.S. during his upcoming world tour over concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Multiple MAGA figureheads and supporters have since lashed out at the Grammy Award–winning artist for not standing during “God Bless America,” after he had already angered the president’s base with his high-profile Super Bowl LV appearance and outspoken criticism of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration stance.

MAGA political commentator Tomi Lahren posted on X, “Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a-hole.”

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a link to right-wing news outlet The Post Millennial, saying Bad Bunny “DISRESPECTS” the U.S. by sitting at the Yankees game, adding to his 3.2 million followers, “This is the Super Bowl halftime performer.”

The PatriotJohn76 X account wrote, “Why is the ⁦NFL allowing this commie to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?”

Another pro-Trump X account added, “THIS CARTOON RABBIT IS THE BEST THE NFL HAS TO OFFER THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW??!! Sorry NFL, you have been DELETED! Send this rabbit back down the hole he came out of.”

The Republican meltdown over Bad Bunny, who mainly sings in Spanish, performing at the Super Bowl has now reached the highest levels of government.

MAGA favorite Lee Greenwood performed at memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona in September. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump lamented that he had “never heard” of the singer, who is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, and called the NFL’s decision to choose him as the 2026 halftime performer “absolutely ridiculous.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the decision a “terrible” one and suggested that 82-year-old country singer Lee Greenwood would have been a better choice.

The artist mocked the outrage during his Saturday Night Live monologue, speaking in Spanish about how “no one can ever erase or take away” the contributions Latinos and Latinas have made to the U.S.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he added in English.

In September, Bad Bunny told i-D magazine that he left the U.S. off his massive 54-date world tour out of fear that his fans could be targeted by ICE raids.