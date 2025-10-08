Mike Johnson Gives Bizarre Super Bowl Halftime Show Suggestion
GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested an 82-year-old country singer should have been picked as the Super Bowl halftime performer over Bad Bunny. MAGA mouthpieces have whipped themselves into a frenzy over the Puerto Rican superstar being selected for next year’s Super Bowl, following his criticism of ICE. “I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view,” Johnson told a reporter on Tuesday when asked to comment on the choice of performer. “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.” Bad Bunny, 31, is one of the most successful musical artists on the planet and has accumulated over 107 billion streams on Spotify. “There’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl-a lot of young, impressionable children,” Johnson added. “And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.” Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” appeared with Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service and was a key identity throughout Trump’s 2024 campaign stops. Johnson, 53, is not alone in his dismissal of Bad Bunny. Trump told Newsmax on Monday, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy... I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”