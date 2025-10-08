Mike Johnson Gives Bizarre Super Bowl Halftime Show Suggestion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fall is officially in full swing, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are here. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous buy one, get one free deal to quell our post-summer blues. The catch? It’s only valid for 24 hours. In other words—run, don’t walk.

In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.