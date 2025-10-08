MAGA Melts Down Over Bad Bunny’s Winning Streak

The right-wing’s least favorite superstar just keeps winning—and they can’t stand it.

Latino superstar Bad Bunny snagged a foul ball in a cinematic moment during Tuesday night’s New York Yankees game.

After a Toronto Blue Jays player popped a foul ball into the stands, video footage shows the smiling Puerto Rican rapper, who was seated in the second row of President Donald Trump’s favorite team’s stadium, victoriously holding the baseball above his head.

The viral moment was met with fury from MAGA supporters, who are still heated over last week’s news that the 31-year-old Trump critic will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Latino superstar Bad Bunny snagged a foul ball during a Yankees game on Tuesday. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I thought he was scared of [ICE] or something?” one X user replied to a photo of the rapper at the game posted to the official MLB X account.

I thought he was scared of @ICEgov or something? — godlikemike (@godlikemike25) October 8, 2025

Others encouraged ICE and Trump to go after Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, despite Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, making him a U.S. citizen at birth.

Other replies read: “That’s the only balls he’s got. What a dbag,” and “He later gave the baseball away for its inability to speak fluent Spanish.” Footage of Bad Bunny catching the ball has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

That’s the only balls he’s got. What a dbag. — Beezo (@upsHoosier) October 8, 2025

Bad Bunny ranked as the third-most streamed artist worldwide last year—solidifying him as one of the most successful artists on the planet. He’s also an outspoken critic of Trump and his hardline anti-immigration agenda.

The triple Grammy winner told i-D magazine last month that he did not include the U.S. on his world tour out of fear that ICE agents might hold raids outside his concerts. “Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has warned that ICE agents will be sent “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl. “You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen,” she said.

Bad Bunny performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September. Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson has called Bad Bunny “a massive Trump hater” and “anti-ICE activist,” while Megyn Kelly called his Super Bowl selection “a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country.”

The president also weighed in on the announcement yesterday, admitting he had “never heard” of the performer.

The rapper addressed being selected to perform at the Super Bowl while hosting the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live last weekend, stating: “Anyways, you might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

“All Latinos and Latinas all over the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone,” he said in his native Spanish, adding in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”