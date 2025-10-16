Lara Trump Offers Herself Up to Perform at TPUSA Halftime Show

The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has volunteered to perform at a conservative alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 43-year-old Fox News host took questions from friends on her show, Right View With Lara Trump, on Wednesday. One asked who she would like to see performing at Turning Point’s alternative Super Bowl Halftime show.

The right-wing organization announced it would run its own counter-programming entertainment after being outraged that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny had been selected by the NFL.

The Latin superstar has been vocal about calling out ICE, even refusing to add tour dates in the U.S. over fears of immigration raids at his concerts.

Lara Trump is considering dusting off her vocal skills again. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Turning Point, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, has branded its 2026 entertainment as “The All-American Halftime Show.”

“I know a lot of owners of NFL teams, a lot of people are upset about that,” Trump claimed. “I don’t know what the heck the NFL was thinking… We don’t need the NFL, we don’t need any of these woke losers to perform, we can have our own performance.”

Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, listed off a string of musicians, including country star Chris Stapleton and Canadian MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald.

She then said, “You know what? You can throw Lara Trump in there. Yeah! That’s right,” before laughing maniacally and throwing her head back.

“Imagine how upset people on the left would be if something like that happened. It sorta makes me wanna offer myself up. I have not been asked, but I’m gonna offer it right now!”

Eric Trump and Lara Trump on their way to the Trump golf club in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 28, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted Lara Trump’s office for comment.

Trump has had mixed reactions to her singing skills. She has just 10,000 monthly followers on Spotify, where her most recent release, “Eyes of God,” has been streamed only 2,731 times.

Her most popular song on the platform is also her most controversial-a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” released in 2023.

When her father-in-law used the song at a rally in Tulsa in 2020, Petty’s family issued a cease-and-desist order.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” Petty’s family said in a statement at the time.

Footage of the Fox host singing the Petty song at Trump’s Westchester golf club in August went viral, for all the wrong reasons. Her vocal talent was questioned, considering some of her recorded material seems to rely on auto-tune for pitch correction.

Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down” at Trump’s Westchester golf club pic.twitter.com/RVPRMCzH9Z — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 11, 2025

Another of Trump’s recent songs, “Hero,” has had 70,310 plays on Spotify.

Reaction to that song online has been brutal. Anti-Trump political strategist Rick Wilson posted that the song sounded like “a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.”