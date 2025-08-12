WATCH: Lara Trump Sings Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Father-in-Law’s Golf Club

Lara Trump has once again covered Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down,’ despite the late singer’s estate previously issuing a cease-and-desist to her father-in-law over that very song.

The former Republican National Committee co-chair and presidential daughter-in-law yet again attempted the 1989 song recently at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, about 30 miles north of Trump Tower.

In the half-minute clip, posted by X user PatriotTakes, Trump sings to a seated audience in a ballroom, occasionally pointing to attendees as if to emphasize that she really is going to stand her ground.

Trump, who has also been a Fox News host since February, released her cover of Petty’s song in the fall of 2023, and it debuted in the sixth spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales Chart. The song is on Trump’s auto-generated YouTube channel, though with comments turned off.

Trump also sang “I Won’t Back Down” during a 2023 appearance on Sky News Australia, around the time she complained that it wasn’t getting a lot of airtime on the radio because it was “too political”—and not for any other reason.

Her family’s connection to the song goes back to at least 2020, when Petty’s family issued a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign for playing it at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” they said in a statement then.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

As for original songs of hers, Trump last September released “Hero,” an ode to firefighters. Listeners were critical.

“My dogs were rough-housing until I turned up the volume to hear the voice. They stopped and howled. This is some tone-deaf s--t,” one user wrote.

Another replied with a photograph of Republican National Convention attendees wearing bandages on their ears as a show of support for her father-in-law after last year’s assassination attempt.