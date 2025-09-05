Lara Trump has posted a giddy video tour of the White House, with the “very bright and gilded” Oval Office as the star attraction.

The Fox News host, who is married to President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, posted a day-in-the-life video for her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, kicking things off with a flight from Florida to Washington, D.C.

Upon arrival, the former Republican National Committee co-chair told fans she had just interviewed Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before heading across the street to give viewers a glimpse of the White House.

Lara Trump offered gushing praise for the makeover of the Oval Office during her vlog. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This included gaudy photos and paintings the president has hung of himself along the corridors, including the bizarre “Tariff Men” painting, which shows Trump being flanked by former Presidents William McKinley, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and former Secretary of State Henry Clay.

She then bumps into White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who says that you “literally never know” who you’ll run into inside.

The tour reaches the Oval Office, which has become increasingly stuffed with golden trinkets, accessories, and other shiny clutter.

There is even more gold in President Donald Trump's Oval Office now than there was in this photo from April. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“This is a very bright and gilded office. I think we’ve added some touches,” Trump says of the historic and iconic room that has morphed into something that would not look out of place in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“There’s something new every day,“ chimes in Margo Martin, the president’s assistant.

“We always have something new,” Trump adds. “It’s looking beautiful. Very Donald Trump, very bold. And we love it a lot.”

The influx of gold into the White House, down to gold-plated coasters, comes straight from the 79-year-old president.

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that the president has been flying in his personal “gold guy,” John Icart, who previously worked on Mar-a-Lago projects, to help transform the White House to resemble the Palm Beach resort.

This golden coaster was spotted in the Oval Office in February during a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age,” Leavitt told the Journal.

Elsewhere, Trump teased that “very well-known” guests will soon dine in the revamped White House Rose Garden, which the president had paved over and filled with patio furniture.