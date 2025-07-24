Lara Trump Drops Political Bombshell After President’s Snub

Lara Trump is no longer her father-in-law’s choice to run for Senate in North Carolina.

The former co-chair of the Republican National Committee dropped the surprise announcement Thursday morning in a statement on X.

“After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time,” she said. “I look forward to the future, wherever that leads.”

Politico reports that her announcement came after the president decided to endorse Michael Whatley, the current chair of the Republican National Committee.

Two insiders with knowledge of Trump’s decision told the outlet that Whatley, 57, is expected to formally announce his candidacy in the coming days and will receive endorsements from both Trump and the president’s daughter-in-law.

Whatley (left) and Lara Trump (right) previously served as co-chairs of the RNC until Trump resigned in December 2024. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Until Thursday morning, the president had been expected to endorse Lara Trump, who is married to his son, Eric, and had been courting a potential run since June.

Trump reportedly discussed the opportunity with Lara, a Wilmington native, after the Republican incumbent, Thom Tillis, announced he would not seek reelection.

Tillis, a noted Trump adversary, had been locked into a heated conflict with the president in the days before announcing his retirement.

The North Carolina Senate race opened up after Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, a noted adversary of President Trump, announced he would not seek reelection. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

After the senator voted against, then lambasted Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” the president vowed to endorse any Republican who would challenge Tillis in the upcoming primary.

While Trump won North Carolina in a landslide in 2024, Democrats saw Tillis’ retirement as an opportunity to flip his seat. Former Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is expected to announce his candidacy on Monday.

According to Politico’s report, the president is “optimistic” that Whatley’s connections to major party donors will help him secure the seat for Republicans.

A native of Watuaga County, North Carolina, Whatley previously served as the chair of the state’s Republican Party until assuming his current role in March 2024.

While Republicans courted Lara Trump and are now moving onto Whatley, Democrats hope former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper can flip the Senate seat. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The North Carolina race marks the third time Lara Trump, who previously served as Whatley’s RNC co-chair, has considered a Senate run.

She initially considered entering the Republican primary to replace North Carolina Senator Richard Burr when he retired in 2022, but ultimately withdrew from contention.

Two years later, the president briefly considered nominating his daughter-in-law to fill Marco Rubio’s senate seat, which he vacated to become secretary of state.

She even resigned from her post as Whatley’s RNC co-chair in Dec. 2024, increasing speculation that she planned to take Rubio’s place. However, Trump publicly withdrew her name from consideration just two weeks later.

Lara Trump, who married Eric Trump in 2014, now hosts a talk show on the Fox News Channel and occasionally releases Christian pop. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Since leaving the RNC, Trump, who shares two children with the president’s youngest son, has been tacitly exploring an entertainment career.