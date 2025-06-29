Trump Drives GOP Senator to Quit in Shock Announcement

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced that he won’t seek re-election Sunday after President Donald Trump attacked him for not voting to advance his “big, beautiful bill.”

Trump directed his fury at Tillis in a Sunday morning Truth Social post after Senate Republicans narrowly voted to advance the MAGA figurehead’s sprawling spending package in a 51-49 vote Saturday night.

Tillis joined GOP Sens. Ron Johnson and Rand Paul with Democrats to vote against advancing the bill, enraging Trump and his followers, Al Jazeera reported.

“Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office. Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!”

Moments later, Tillis released a statement to announce that he was bowing out of all the “political theatre.”

“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term,” Tillis said in the statement. “That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”