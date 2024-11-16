Lara Trump Would ‘Strongly Consider’ Taking Marco Rubio’s Senate Seat

Lara Trump heavily teased the idea that she’d be more than happy to serve in the U.S. Senate under her father-in-law.

Trump—who is married to President-elect Donald Trump’s third son, Eric Trump—said that she’d be “honored” to be asked to take on the role if Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is confirmed to lead the State Department.

The Republican National Committee co-chair added that she hadn’t been asked yet, but would “strongly consider.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re disrupters in their own right. In a great way, for the American people. It’s going to be to our benefit,” Trump said of President-elect Donald Trump’s recent nominations while talking to Will Cain on Fox & Friends on Saturday.

While figures such as Rubio have been preemptively ousted from the White House, other “disruptors” such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk have been tapped for powerful positions.

“That’s the word. Thank you, I’ve been searching for that all week. Disruptors,” said Cain, agreeing. He added, “We see it in private industry and it’s what Elon Musk is, and we need to see disruptors in government.”

The Fox News host then got down to business, and directly asked whether Trump would fill the power vacuum left by Rubio.

“Are you one?” he asked, continuing, “Here’s the question Lara, everyone is talking about. Your name has been floated to fill Senator Marco Rubio’s seat in Florida in the United States Senate. Do you want to go be a disruptor in the Senate?”

She replied, “Well, you know, there have been crazier things the Trumps have done in the past, that’s for sure.”

She added, “Look, I was so honored to be co-chair of the RNC during this time, this really historic election. I think that what we did at the RNC was part of the big win Donald Trump had. And if I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor.”

Trump then suggested that she could potentially offer a younger, more family-centric voice on the Senate.

“I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate,” she said. “I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it’s presented to me.”