Jesse Watters threw his support behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for U.S. Health Secretary and in the same breath likened “obese and overweight” Americans to “Jabba the Hutt.”

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that he’d nominated RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Watters couldn’t be happier.

Despite RFK Jr.’s history of peddling health conspiracies, Watters seemed to be more focused on aesthetics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fox News host lamented how “smoking hot” Americans used to be.

Watters: This is going to be so much fun to get skinny. And having everybody be hot again. Because if you look at 1990, this was just a smoking hot country, all right? Then everybody started getting obese and overweight. pic.twitter.com/azsjumJgzX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2024

“Jake Tapper was a debate moderator, and what does he have? ‘I hope you like measles.’ I’m starting to think he’s being told what to say,” Watters said on The Five on Friday, alluding to the CNN anchor’s reference to RFK Jr.’s anti-vax stance. He added, “Because, the ad sales guys at CNN might be saying, ‘Don’t go after Big Food and Big Pharma,' because they’ve lost $250 million dollars over the last four years under Joe Biden...”

Watters then lauded RFK Jr.’s alleged plans to tackle obesity in the America.

“This is going to be so much fun to get skinny. And having everybody be hot again,” said Watters. “Because if you look at 1990 this was just a smoking hot country, alright? Then everybody started getting obese and overweight.”

Watters claimed a change happened to the American food system in 1990 when they “put ultra-processed food into the food pyramid.”

He alleged, “They unleashed pharmaceutical drugs into the doctors' offices. And they moved everybody out of factories into the office to stare at a screen all day.”

According to Watters, these nutritional and lifestyle changes have severely impacted America’s level of “hotness.”

“So we all just look like Jabba the Hutt,” he stated.

Speaking of RFK Jr.’s proposed changes, Watters added: “So, he comes along and says let’s just clean up the food, and everybody maybe take a hike... how can you be against that?”

The rest of the panel made their agreement clear, with an off-screen commentator shouting, “Make America Hot Again!”

Watters quickly picked up on the new rallying cry, adding, “Make America hot again! MAHA!”