Trump Adds Another Campaign Spox to White House Press Team

President-elect Donald Trump announced another addition to his White House communications team, naming Karoline Leavitt his next press secretary.

Leavitt, who previously was assistant press secretary during Trump’s first term, was press secretary for his 2024 campaign as well, frequently taking a hostile approach toward the mainstream press during appearances on television and other mediums.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Doug Mills/via REUTERS

Leavitt will report to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who also was a fixture of the campaign’s communications arm. Cheung, a veteran of Trump’s 2016 campaign, was named to that post hours earlier.

Leavitt, 27, will follow in the footsteps of Trump’s four prior press secretaries: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany. Three never made it a year in the role.

In between her job in Trump’s first administration and on his 2024 campaign, Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022, losing to incumbent Democrat Chis Pappas. She was then a spokesperson for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for United Nations Ambassador.