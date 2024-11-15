Trump Picks Familiar Face as Top Comms Aide

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita Carrey, a radio personality, died “peacefully and quietly” on Thursday, her husband Alex posted in a statement to her Facebook page. Alex, who was married to Rita for 16 years, wrote of his late wife’s “loving soul” and love for the holidays. She “wanted to help everyone, even total strangers,” he wrote, so Alex is asking for donations in Rita’s name to support the domestic violence survivor organization Gillian’s Place in her native Canada. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman,” he also wrote in the heartbreaking post, “Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend, until we meet again.” He did not mention what Rita died from. Jim Carrey has not yet made a public statement about his sister’s passing. Rita was one of his three siblings.
