There might soon be another elected Trump in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is “seriously considering” a Senate run in her native North Carolina, a source told NOTUS. Another source close to the Trump family told NBC News that there is a “high” chance she will run.

Word of the younger Trump’s ambitions came hours after Thom Tillis, one of the state’s two Republican senators, announced he would not seek re-election next year, opening the door for a Senate newcomer. Tillis, 64, publicly clashed with the president this weekend in opposition to his so-called “big, beautiful bill” and its proposed cuts to Medicaid.

Lara Trump married President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, in 2014. The couple hit the campaign trail regularly last year. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Lara, 42, has been among the most politically active members of the Trump family.

President Trump ousted Republican National Committee (RNC) leadership in March 2024 and appointed her co-chair of the committee, placing her in charge of its all-important fundraising efforts and the Milwaukee convention. After her father-in-law’s election win, she took a job at Fox News, where she now hosts a weekend show.

Lara is a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, and has long flirted with the idea of running for office in the Tar Heel state. President Trump has won the state in all three of his elections, but it is not considered a deep-red state.

Lara Trump was often front and center with her father-in-law, Donald Trump, at last year's Republican convention. Now, she is eying a Senate run in hopes of becoming the second notable Trump to be elected to public office. Scott Olson/Getty

Lara is not the only Republican being floated as a potential replacement for Tillis. Others reportedly considering a run include Rep. Richard Hudson, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, as well as the RNC Chair Michael Whatley.