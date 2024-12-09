Lara Trump Ditches RNC as Bigger Political Future Beckons

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s third child, Eric, announced her resignation as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday night—prompting a new round of speculation over her political future.

The 42-year-old posted on X Sunday night that “serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life.”

The news was initially reported by the Associated Press, which noted the former television producer was looking into a number of potential roles within the new Trump administration.

“At the RNC, we had three distinct goals,” Lara Trump wrote on X in her resignation letter. She noted the goals were to “surpass all fundraising records,” to “build the largest army of lawyers and poll watchers to ensure election integrity” and “turn out millions of Americans and low prepencity [sic] voters during early voting.”

She added: “We accomplished all three.”

“The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting.”



It remains unclear what comes next for Lara Trump—though several key roles in Republican politics have been floated as potential options for her in the coming months.

One of those reported roles would be replacing Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s vacant seat, after he accepted the president-elect’s nomination for secretary of state. If Rubio is confirmed, it will then be up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to decide who will fill the position.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump told the Associated Press in an interview. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

Trump has been co-chair of the RNC since March, 2024. Hours before her announcement on Sunday, Trump spoke of her ambitions in an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News.

“Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American people, what they want, and we’ve all been residents of the state of Florida now for over three years,” she said. “If that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor.”

When quizzed on whether her last name helped her political future, she answered, “Well, some may say it’s an asset, some may say it’s not an asset. I think it depends how you look at it. Look, I think probably my last name does heighten my political profile a little bit, but I’ve got a proven track record.”

“Maybe having the last name Trump is just a little bit extra. I’m always happy to have it,” she added.