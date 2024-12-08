Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump has insisted it’s her resume that qualifies her for the Florida Senate seat that will be vacated by Secretary of State pick Marco Rubio – not her last name.

In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News, the Republican National Committee co-chair said she would be honored to take a seat in the US Capitol’s Senate chamber.

“Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American people, what they want, and we’ve all been residents of the state of Florida now for over three years,” she said. “If that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara Trump, who is married to the president-elect’s son Eric, dismissed the idea that her last name will get her the job.

“Well, some may say it’s an asset, some may say it’s not an asset. I think it depends how you look at it,” she said.

“Look, I think probably my last name does heighten my political profile a little bit, but I’ve got a proven track record.”

Kurtz: DeSantis is going to appoint a senator to fill the vacancy in Florida left my Marco Rubio. You’ve made clear you’re interested. Is it an asset being a Trump?



Lara Trump: Some may say it’s an asset, some may say it’s not an asset. pic.twitter.com/9YUkAOmhpv — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2024

She then referenced her media appearances during Trump’s campaign trail and experience within the Republican party.

“I’ve been co-chair of the RNC during the most consequential election of our lifetime. We were so proud of what we did at the RNC making sure that there was election integrity, making sure we got the early vote on, making sure we turned out low propensity voters and raising huge amounts of money. So I would say that my track record speaks for itself.

“Maybe having the last name Trump is just a little bit extra. I’m always happy to have it,” she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that he will choose Rubio’s replacement by the end of January.

Donald Trump’s family members are known to have had an outsized role in influencing policy and government decisions, with the president-elect’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared, taking on positions in his first administration.

Barron, the youngest of his children, was also credited for attracting Generation Z voters to back his 78-year-old father.