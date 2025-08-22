President Donald Trump had his latest bling request for the Oval Office denied.

Trump, 79, could not resist asking to keep the FIFA World Cup trophy after it was displayed in his office on Friday, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino politely informed him that it was not his to take.

Still, Trump marveled at the historic trophy’s beauty—and spoke at length about his own drastic remodeling of the Oval Office, which has transformed the once-subtle space into a Palace of Versailles lookalike.

“Can I keep it?” Trump asked Infantino, who had just handed him the most sacred prize in soccer. “Seriously, it fits very well on the wall right over there. We’ll put it right below the angels.”

President Donald Trump was all smiles when he got to briefly hold the FIFA World Cup trophy in the Oval Office on Friday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is standing at his right, handed the trophy to him. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Infantino, chuckling nervously, explained that the historic trophy—hoisted by every World Cup winner since 1974, the last being Lionel Messi’s Argentina team—has to be saved for next summer’s tournament winners.

Trump relented and released the relic. He was not so generous with this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup trophy, also made of gold, which he bizarrely commandeered after the tournament. Trump went onto the field for the trophy presentation at the final in New Jersey and now keeps it on display in the Oval Office. The tournament’s winners, Chelsea, a club from London, had to be shipped a replica.

President Donald Trump displays the Club World Cup trophy, plated with 24-carat gold and finished over a sterling silver base, behind his desk these days. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Infantino still made sure that the president was not leaving their meeting empty-handed. In addition to praising his Washington, D.C., crackdown and suggesting that the perennially mediocre U.S. Men’s National Team actually has a shot at winning it all next summer, he has also gifted Trump an oversized cardboard version of the “first ticket” for next year’s tournament final, which will also be just outside New York City.

President Donald Trump was not allowed to keep the World Cup trophy, but he will be permitted to hang onto this “first ticket” to next year’s final. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Holding the World Cup trophy—which is pure gold besides its malachite base—got Trump on a roll talking about his love for his favorite precious metal, which now occupies seemingly every other inch of the Oval Office.

“You see the way this is looking nice?” Trump asked reporters, gesturing to the blinding amount of golden trinkets and gilding that now consume the space. “I can’t tell you how much that gold costs—a lot of money. There’s nothing like gold, and there’s nothing like solid gold.”

The president said a drastic change was needed in the Oval Office, which he claimed was not “representative” of the position the way former presidents had it decorated.

“When we took it over, it was dirty, not clean,” he said. “I immediately changed the chair and had this beautiful desk renovated. ... This was not appropriate for the Oval Office when I took over.”

President Donald Trump’s decor has made the Oval Office hardly recognizable from how it appeared during the Biden administration (right). Notably absent in Trump’s new-look Oval is potted Swedish ivy on the mantel, which has been a feature of the office going back decades. Getty Images

The amount of gold in the office has slowly grown throughout the year. It began with a few golden trinkets in the first days of MAGA 2.0, but exploded after Trump flew his personal “gold guy,” John Icart, up from South Florida to get gilding in April.

Trump officials said Icart added gold accents to the Oval Office’s mantel, where the office’s iconic potted Swedish Ivy once sat. He also gilded its walls, the moldings that wrap around the office, and delivered golden cherubs that are now on display.

Trump said he thinks the office’s makeover will stand the test of time.