A right-wing meltdown over the star performer at this year’s Super Bowl prompted the creation of a MAGA-approved alternative halftime show, much to Stephen Colbert’s amusement.

The late-night host roasted Turning Point USA’s “All American Halftime Show,” organized for those wanting to boycott the actual Super Bowl show. Set for this Sunday in Santa Clara, California, the official halftime show will be headlined by the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny made history with his wins at the 68th Grammy Awards. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say, ICE out," he said on stage.

The alternative show, organized by conservative influencer Charlie Kirk's nonprofit, features a very different lineup. TPUSA, now helmed by Kirk, announced its rival show in October and finally released the names of its performers this week.

“If you’d rather not watch a bad bunny,” Colbert joked, “there’s going to be a competing halftime show featuring a terrible bunny because, in protest, a conservative group is staging an alternative halftime show starring Kid Rock.”

Country singer Kid Rock, 54, has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for years, even performing at the 2024 RNC on its final night. At the “All American Halftime Show,” the musician will be joined by country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Colbert took the opportunity to mock the D-list performers.

“As you may have noticed from the poster there, Kid’s not rocking this one alone. He’ll be joined by country singers Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Bryce. Powerhouse lineup!” he said.

“Also appearing are Gary Lee Grant, Gilby Brantlet, Dilly Barrett, Tandy Breitbart, Billy Gidley, and Baby Bilbo,” the host continued, reciting a list of made-up names.

“Exciting!” he declared.

“Now, if you want to attend this alternate halftime show, you can’t because it is unclear what venue will host, which I believe is fitting because Kid Rock is often unclear what venue he’s in,” he continued. He also mocked the “actual, real platforms” that chose to stream the event, including TBN, DW+, Charge, and Rumble, among others.

The alternative event is being branded as “a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith,” according to a statement from TPUSA.

TPUSA’s line-up received a stamp of approval from Cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, who called the musicians “fantastic.”

Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCKhttps://t.co/ZXvvlIBtkE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

Bad Bunny, 31, became a MAGA obsession after it was announced that the singer would headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Punk rockers Green Day, also noted Trump critics, will be performing earlier, in the Super Bowl opening ceremony.

President Trump himself has openly criticized these choices, telling the New York Post he would skip this year’s Super Bowl because of the selected performers—although a report from Zeteo suggested the real reason was that aides had warned him he would be likely to be booed loudly in deep-blue California.