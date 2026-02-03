Leavitt Triggered by Bad Bunny Ahead of His Super Bowl Show

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt melted down when asked for her reaction to Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny’s “ICE out” speech at the Grammys.

Leavitt, 28, whined that the musician, who pleaded for the Trump Administration to tamp down its now-deadly ICE crackdown, had actually demonized law enforcement and public servants.

“I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves, trying to just demonize again, law enforcement, public servants who work for the United States government to enforce our nation’s laws,” she said during a press gaggle Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, complained that the Trump administration is being unfairly criticized by Hollywood and star musicians like Bad Bunny. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The failed Congressional candidate then turned her criticism on Hollywood at large.

“You didn’t hear this same type of uproar from celebrities in Hollywood when the previous administration allowed an invasion of our nation’s borders,” Leavitt said, “and allowed innocent women and girls like Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley to be killed, raped, and murdered at the hands of people who should have never been in our country in the first place.”

She continued, “And now you have law enforcement who are simply trying to do their jobs to remove violent predators like those who took the lives of innocent Americans. There was no uproar from Hollywood and the elitist crowd at the Grammys then, but there is now, and I think that speaks to the unfortunate irony that we’re seeing in Hollywood.”

Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, received a standing ovation when he called out the administration during Sunday night’s award show—exactly one week before he will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” the Puerto Rico native said in his acceptance speech for winning the award for best música urbana album. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

He went on to assert, “We need to be different.”

“If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them, we love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love,” he continued. “Don’t forget that, please.”

The musician, among the most famous in the world, was already unpopular with the White House and the president’s MAGA-influencer army. Since Trump returned to office, he has refused to play shows in the mainland United States out of fear that ICE agents would target attending fans.

Conservatives are so irked at the NFL’s choice in halftime entertainment that Turning Point USA, founded by the assassinated right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, is putting on its own show in the same period, headlined by the MAGA hardliner Kid Rock.