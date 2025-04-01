Starry Cast of Four-Part Beatles Biopic Is Finally Official

Here comes the… Beatles biopic, complete with a star-studded cast.

Director San Mendes announced Sony’s long-awaited four-part movie series at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

And the wait will continue as all four films are set for theatrical release in April 2028, with each of the band members, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr getting their due time on the silver screen.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 31: (L-R) Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As for who will bring the iconic British band members to life, drumroll, please.

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun) will be Paul McCartney, Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, and Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr.

When the Fab Four actors stepped on stage, they all recited lyrics from the band’s song “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and took a Beatles-style synchronized bow.

1963: Rock and roll band "The Beatles" pose for a portrait in 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles—we’re making four,” Mendes explained. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.” Mendes added that Sony movie boss Tom Rothman called the projects “the first bingeable theatrical experience.”

It is unclear if this will mean that the movies will be released all at once or one per week over the course of a month.

“We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” Mendes told the room full of theater owners during Sony’s presentation.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 31: (L-R) Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman, Sam Mendes, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson speak onstage to promote the upcoming films "The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Oh, and there’s more.

What makes Mendes’s tetralogy different from the 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, is that it will be the first scripted film to be granted the band’s music and life rights. This includes the Beatles’ extensive catalog of hits like “Strawberry Fields,” “Let It Be,” “I Am the Walrus,” “Yellow Submarine,” and more.

Mendes, whose credits as a director include American Beauty and Skyfall, said that he dreamed about doing a movie on the Fab Four for years. What held him back in the past was that “the story was too huge to fit into a single movie.”

So, when he came up with the idea to tell the story of “the greatest band in history,” from the perspective of each member, he wanted to capture their journey from Liverpool to taking the world by storm.

“You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”