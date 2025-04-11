Star Accuses Mickey Rourke of ‘Bruising Her Genitals’ On Set

Bella Thorne accused actor Mickey Rourke’s of “GROSS” behavior when working with him, alleging he bruised her genitals and humiliated her on set.

The actress revealed on her Instagram stories Friday that working with Rourke on the horror thriller Girl, “was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”

She says she was compelled to speak out after Rourke was reprimanded on the set of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. for using homophobic remarks towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Thorne wrote over a BBC story about the Big Brother incident: “This f---ing dude. GROSS.”

Bella Thorne's Instagram story April 11 calling out Mickey Rourke. bellathorne/Instagram

Thorne described filming a scene with Rourke where he was meant to take a metal grinder and hit her in the knee cap while she was on her knees with her hands zip-tied behind her.

But rather than hitting her knees, the actress wrote that “instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again.”

“I had bruises on my pelvic bone,” she added.

She also shared a screenshot of a tweet she wrote, in which she explained how there are “so many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie,” like the final scene where he revved an engine to cover her in dirt.

“I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew,” the actress wrote.

Bella Thorne's Instagram story calling out Mickey Rourke. bellathorne/Instagram

She also recounted having to beg him to finish filming the movie “as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers.”

“Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers—so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job,” she wrote.

“In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer,” the actress said.

Though Thorne was “uncomfortable,” she said she endured it because it was “what was best for the movie,” adding how everyone’s work would’ve “been lost and completely for nothing” if he didn’t finish filming.

“Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did,” she concluded.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Rourke for comment.

Rourke has been under fire this week for making multiple homophobic comments to Siwa, who is gay, while on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Oscar-nominated actor told the singer that he would “make her straight,” remarking later on: “I need a f-g,” referring to a cigarette, before signaling to Siwa and saying: “I’m not talking to you.”

Producers warned the actor Tuesday that if he continued using homophobic and offensive language, he would be removed from the Big Brother house.