Beloved ‘Scary Movie’ Scream Queens Will Return for Reboot

Comedy fans are elated at Regina Hall and Anna Faris’ announcement that they are returning to their roles as Brenda and Cindy for the Wayans Brothers Scary Movie comedy franchise revival.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen [Wayans], Shawn [Wayans] and Marlon [Wayans]—three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again,)” Hall, 54, and Faris, 48, broke to Deadline.

Franchise co-creator and lead actor Marlon Wayans, 53, confirmed the news with an Instagram post of the actresses teasing the coming release.

The Scary Movie parodies so far total five films from 2000 to 2013, and the sixth installment is slated to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

The first Scary Movie grossed $278 million on a shoestring $19 million budget, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of the year in the United States and one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror films of all time upon its release in 2000. All five movies have collectively grossed almost $900 million.

The 2026 reboot marks the first collaborative project for the Wayans Brothers in 18 years, which they will write and produce with Rick Alvarez. Michael Tiddes, a long-time collaborator with the brothers who also worked with them on White Chicks, will be directing.

Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Lowey, and Thomas Zadra are executive producers. Other cast mates have yet to be announced.

Keenen Ivory Wayans (L) wrote and directed the first two films, while Marlon (R) and Shawn Wayans (middle) wrote and starred in the first two films. NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The film franchise parodies iconic horror movies, with the first movie following the plot of Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as popular TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The franchise regularly reprises the same cast of characters, no matter how many times they’ve died in past plot lines.

The Wayans Brothers only worked on the first and second movies of the series. The most recent installment, Scary Movie 5, was the only one not to feature Regina Hall or Anna Faris, and it was the lowest-grossing movie in the series.

2025 has been a smashing year for horror movies, with Sinners and 28 Years Later raking in $365.9 million and $150 million at the box office, respectively. Legacy horror movies, such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, have also been popular reboots this year.