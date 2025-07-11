Beloved Star of ‘The Pitt’ Won’t Return for Season 2

Dr. Heather Collins has clocked out for her final shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

TVLine reported that the actress Tracy Ifeachor confirmed that she will not return for the second season of HBO’s The Pitt’s.

In the show, Ifeachor plays a fourth-year medical resident, who goes through significant turmoil during a single 15-hour shift at the emergency department.

First, Dr. Collins reveals that she is pregnant, after undergoing IVF treatment alone, but then has a miscarriage. After, she confesses to her ex, Dr. Robby, played by Noah Wyle, that she had an abortion during their relationship. She leaves the shift an hour early, heading home completely drained by the day, both physically and mentally.

On Thursday, Ifeachor hinted at the news of her departure over on her Instagram.

She posted photos and videos from the Season 1 premiere of The Pitt, along with the caption: “What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #The Pitt on #HBO. It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.”

After news of her departure broke online, fans began to dedicate posts to her character.

On X, a person commented: “The Pitt fandom took a massive hit today bc wdym no Dr. Heather Collins in s2… somebody get noah wyle on the phone immediately."

the pitt fandom took a massive hit today bc wdym no dr. heather collins in s2… somebody get noah wyle on the phone immediately pic.twitter.com/TrT3BXNPKN — mir⁷ (@scullyberg) July 11, 2025

Some viewers aren’t quite as diplomatic about their requests for The Pitt writers to bring back Dr. Collins for season two.

WTF DO THEY MEAN THAT DR HEATHER COLLINS ISNT COMING BACK FOR S2 OF THE PITT?!?!?! WHO MADE THIS DECISION — BE HIS PIECE 🤣 (@Saruhhhhhhhh__) July 11, 2025

“Can’t believe this is happening, I hate it so much. I need Tracy. I need Dr. Heather Collins,” another person posted.

can't believe this is happening I hate it so much I need tracy I need dr heather collins https://t.co/UP763UVfTc pic.twitter.com/lSgiwQX4b7 — carol (@wildesthobi) July 11, 2025