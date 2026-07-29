MAGA Podcaster Melts Down Over Anti-Trump Comedy Song

Ben Shapiro threw a fit on his podcast over a silly parody song that Rosie O’Donnell posted on TikTok.

Shapiro whined that O’Donnell’s TikTok, a comedy song making fun of Trump, was “terrifying” and “tone-deaf.”

O’Donnell’s song parodied The Wizard of Oz’s “If I Only Had a Brain,” slamming Trump with lyrics like, “His approval rate is 30, his diaper’s always dirty, I think the guy’s insane.”

O’Donnell is an outspoken rival of Trump. She posted her video after watching coverage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on July 24. She wrote in her TikTok caption that the dinner was an example of “Trump once again proving comedy ain’t easy.” Shapiro struggled to clap back with feeble insults on his podcast.

Ben Shapiro, 41. The Ben Shapiro Show

“Rosie O’Donnell, she was in Ireland, and then she came back, which is unfortunate,” he said of the comedian’s decision to flee Trump’s America. “Well, now she has decided that we all need to hear her re-writings of the lyrics to The Wizard of Oz so that she can talk about the president’s penis. Yeah. I had to hear it, so that means you also had to hear it.”

Shapiro then played the song in full, featuring lines including, “He ain’t no stable genius, got a teeny, tiny... he doesn’t have a brain.” O’Donnell also sang about Trump’s destruction of the reflecting pool, his inability to stay awake, and how he “dreams that he is Putin.”

Rosie O'Donnell has been making the rounds on TV ahead of her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest-hosting gig next month. NBC/https://www.indiewire.com/news/general-news/joel-mchale-chevy-chase-not-allowed-in-community-movie-1234971310/

“I can’t believe that Michael Moore made that video,” Shapiro attempted to joke. “That was terrifying. I mean, tone-deaf. She’s not Yip Harburg—Yip Harburg is the original lyric author of The Wizard of Oz. That was not good. It was poorly sung; the lyrics were bad. She did get to talk about the president’s genitalia, which is great. She is a delight.”

Shapiro ended the segment by sharing a clip of the first 2015 Republican primary debate where moderator Megyn Kelly said to Trump, “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” and Trump responded, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.” Shapiro lauded the “throwback President Trump response to Rosie O’Donnell.”

O'Donnell made fun of Donald Trump’s tendency to fall asleep in her TikTok. Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Shapiro and O’Donnell have publicly feuded for years. In 2017, O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, “suck my d--k, ben,” which Twitter removed after Shapiro reported it for harassment. Before that, the two engaged in a heated exchange after O’Donnell tweeted that she’d give GOP Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins $2 million to vote against a Republican tax bill.

O’Donnell ended her song with a wink at the camera. “Hope you enjoyed that, Donald,” she said. “That’s for you.”