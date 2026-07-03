Trump Nemesis Fires Back at His Deranged AI Meltdown

The subject of many of President Donald Trump’s ugliest barbs has responded to his latest missive, calling the 80-year-old “quite ill.”

Trump’s “slopoganda” machine was back in action on Thursday, producing another wild AI-generated video. This time, it centered on his critics and their cases of so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome, the label the president gives anyone who criticizes him.

The video, posted on Truth Social, opens with Trump in a white coat, a stethoscope slung around his neck. “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” he says. “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

The clip then features AI-generated likenesses of real Trump critics describing their suffering and recovery.

There was a version with actor Robert De Niro talking about how it gripped his life, and Julia Roberts, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, explaining the depths to which they suffered.

Actors John Leguizamo and Edward Norton—or, rather, their AI effigies—expressed sorrow at their own debilitating cases, and the computer-generated Rosie O’Donnell lamented her suffering but added that, thanks to help from the clip’s “Doctor Trump,” she had seen improvements.

“Dr Trump” to the rescue. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results,” her character said.

The real O’Donnell, however, was not so impressed. “He’s quite ill—and getting worse daily,” she told The Guardian in response to the weird clip. “The 25th amendment exists for exactly this reason. Remove. Impeach. Convict,” she added.

Her feud with Trump stretches back 20 years, to when she was on The View, and Trump was somewhere between a real estate magnate and a TV star. She criticized the eventual two-term president for acting like the arbiter of morals when he held a press conference to announce that he would not strip a Miss USA winner of her title after she was busted doing drugs.

A likeness of Rosie O’Donnell features prominently. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels. He’s the moral authority: left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” she said on a 2006 episode of the long-running panel show.

Trump, who owned the Miss Universe Organization, was still smarting years later. During an infamous first debate in the 2015 Republican primary campaign, he went on the attack after being cornered by moderator Megyn Kelly on his misogyny.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” she said.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” he responded.