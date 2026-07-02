Sleepless Trump, 80, Posts Deranged AI Video in Midnight Meltdown

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video casting himself as a doctor offering a “treatment plan” for “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The bizarre clip, posted just minutes before midnight on Wednesday, features fake versions of celebrities who have criticized the 80-year-old president, confessing they were wrong all along.

The video, posted on Truth Social, opens with Trump in a white coat, a stethoscope slung around his neck. “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” he says. “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

“Dr Trump” to the rescue. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The clip then features AI-generated likenesses of real Trump critics describing their suffering and recovery. Rosie O’Donnell—who has feuded with Trump since publicly criticizing him in 2006—appears first. “I have been suffering for over a decade and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results,” her AI likeness says.

Actor John Leguizamo, who has been vocal about Trump’s attacks on Latin immigrants since his first campaign, appears next. “Man, I’ve been suffering for years. I really didn’t believe that there was help out there,” his likeness says.

The AI version of Robert De Niro delivered the most dramatic testimony. “I had no idea how much this was affecting my life. My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore. I just needed help. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Constantly angry. I made everyone miserable around me,” the fake De Niro complains.

A likeness of Rosie O’Donnell features prominently. Donald Trump/Truth Social

An AI Whoopi Goldberg opens up about her TDS. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Whoopi Goldberg, Edward Norton, and Julia Roberts also make appearances.

Trump wraps up the video with his prescription. “The treatment is simple,” he says. “Turn off fake news. Say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you’re gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”

The video is the latest in a long string of AI content Trump has posted. Earlier this year, after sharing an AI image of himself in a Christ-like robe with glowing golden hands appearing to heal someone, Trump claimed he thought it depicted him as a doctor. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” he said of the post, which was later deleted.

In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In February, Trump’s Truth Social page shared a video that included a clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The White House initially called the backlash “fake outrage” before blaming a staff member and deleting the post. Trump told reporters he “didn’t see” the relevant portion of the video.