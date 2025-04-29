Saddle up: Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter tour is finally riding into town.
The tour kicked off last night at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles—and according to the Beyhive in attendance, it did not disappoint. It was a three-hour spectacle packed with powerhouse country vocals, dazzling choreography, and runway-worthy couture that would make any Vogue wannabe swoon. Despite reports of lackluster ticket sales, Beyoncé reminded the world that no one does world tours quite like her.
Here are all the moments from the show that left the Beyhive buzzing.
The Jimi Hendrix Inspired “Star-Spangled Banner”
Near the show’s opening, Beyoncé performed the Jimi Hendrix-inspired “Star-Spangled Banner,” projecting a message on the big screen that read: “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you”—a reminder to everyone of where country music got its roots, from Black Americans.
The Thierrry Mugler Piece
What can we say? Beyoncé loves a good a archival piece.
The singer wore a gold-sequined body suit from the Theirry Mugler 1992 “Les Cowboys” collection, and her fans were living for the reference.
The Interlude That Calls Out Bigots and Haters
In the album notes of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé wrote that the album was a project five years in the making and was born out of a negative experience she had at the 2016 Country Music Awards, where she performed “Daddy’s Lessons,” alongside the Chicks.
“I did not feel welcome,” she wrote.
During the interlude of the show, Beyoncé played a clip montage of all the right-wing personalities who complained about the singer leaning more into the country genre and “encroaching” on a space that conservatives typically associate with whiteness.
She Flew Into the Air on a Giant Horseshoe
A true cowqueen.
She Brought Her Daughters Onstage
The singer brought her two daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, onstage during the show.
Blue Ivy appeared for most of the show’s run, even performing a dance solo during “Déjà Vu.”
However, this was the first time the singer brought Rumi onstage with her during a tour.
She Set Her Piano on Fire
At one point in the show, Beyoncé takes her cigarette and lights her piano on fire. The reason? It’s iconic and she loves to do iconic s--t.
She Does the Meme
During the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé seemingly singled out a random person in the audience when she sang the line: “she ain’t no diva” from her song, “Diva.“
The moment quickly went viral, with people wondering why exactly this person was not a “diva” and why Beyoncé had to call her out like that.
For the Cowboy Carter show, Beyoncé reenacted the moment, showing everyone that she is just as “online” as the rest of us.
There Were Empty Seats
The singer flew by some empty rows of seats while on a red car for her performance of “16 Carriages.”
In Conclusion...
In total, the show clocked in at around three hours, an even longer setlist than she did for the Renaissance tour. Regardless of the length, her fans seemed thrilled with the show, and in the end, that’s all that matters.