Saddle up: Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter tour is finally riding into town.

The tour kicked off last night at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles—and according to the Beyhive in attendance, it did not disappoint. It was a three-hour spectacle packed with powerhouse country vocals, dazzling choreography, and runway-worthy couture that would make any Vogue wannabe swoon. Despite reports of lackluster ticket sales, Beyoncé reminded the world that no one does world tours quite like her.

Here are all the moments from the show that left the Beyhive buzzing.

The Jimi Hendrix Inspired “Star-Spangled Banner”

Near the show’s opening, Beyoncé performed the Jimi Hendrix-inspired “Star-Spangled Banner,” projecting a message on the big screen that read: “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you”—a reminder to everyone of where country music got its roots, from Black Americans.

beyonce over jimi hendrix star spangled banner was hard too pic.twitter.com/bgvH9SnEzV — ryan (@raliapo) April 29, 2025

The Thierrry Mugler Piece

What can we say? Beyoncé loves a good a archival piece.

The singer wore a gold-sequined body suit from the Theirry Mugler 1992 “Les Cowboys” collection, and her fans were living for the reference.

beyoncé wearing archival thierry mugler spring/summer 1992 ‘les cowboys’ for cowboy carter tour visuals pic.twitter.com/BQmE2f6V03 — THE RENAISSANCE COWBOY (@beyzhive) April 29, 2025

The Interlude That Calls Out Bigots and Haters

In the album notes of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé wrote that the album was a project five years in the making and was born out of a negative experience she had at the 2016 Country Music Awards, where she performed “Daddy’s Lessons,” alongside the Chicks.

“I did not feel welcome,” she wrote.

During the interlude of the show, Beyoncé played a clip montage of all the right-wing personalities who complained about the singer leaning more into the country genre and “encroaching” on a space that conservatives typically associate with whiteness.

Beyoncé’s new tour interlude includes right wing tv personalities talking about her venture into country music and spreading other propaganda



“And despite the noise, we sing”#CowboyCarterTour



pic.twitter.com/bHqctrnaVO — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ☆▷ (@B7Album) April 29, 2025

She Flew Into the Air on a Giant Horseshoe

A true cowqueen.

She Brought Her Daughters Onstage

The singer brought her two daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, onstage during the show.

Blue Ivy appeared for most of the show’s run, even performing a dance solo during “Déjà Vu.”

Blue Ivy gives a flawless dance break to Beyoncé’s “Deja Vu” at the COWBOY CARTER tour.



pic.twitter.com/knZFn7YOGQ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 29, 2025

However, this was the first time the singer brought Rumi onstage with her during a tour.

BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/CGNU3l3kFa — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025

She Set Her Piano on Fire

At one point in the show, Beyoncé takes her cigarette and lights her piano on fire. The reason? It’s iconic and she loves to do iconic s--t.

BEYONCÉ SMOKING A CIGARETTE & THEN LIGHTING THE PIANO ON FIRE SHE'S FCKING INSANE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lAUuW721H4 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025

She Does the Meme

During the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé seemingly singled out a random person in the audience when she sang the line: “she ain’t no diva” from her song, “Diva.“

The moment quickly went viral, with people wondering why exactly this person was not a “diva” and why Beyoncé had to call her out like that.

For the Cowboy Carter show, Beyoncé reenacted the moment, showing everyone that she is just as “online” as the rest of us.

after that moment last night we know that Beyoncé really is chronically online 😭 pic.twitter.com/jkrEyXUars — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) April 29, 2025

There Were Empty Seats

The singer flew by some empty rows of seats while on a red car for her performance of “16 Carriages.”

.@Beyonce singing "16 Carriages" while passing by empty seats during her "Cowboy Carter Tour" in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/9yUdkSy5Oe — Pop Hub (@PopHubOfficial) April 29, 2025

In Conclusion...

In total, the show clocked in at around three hours, an even longer setlist than she did for the Renaissance tour. Regardless of the length, her fans seemed thrilled with the show, and in the end, that’s all that matters.