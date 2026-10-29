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STIRRING THE POT

Bill Maher Taps MAGA Stars for First Show Since Trump Meltdown

The late-night host is in the midst of an epic feud with the president.

maher

Shannon Finney/WireImage

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Bill Maher is keeping the MAGA line of communication open, if his latest lineup announcement is any indication.

HBO announced that the Real Time with Bill Maher’s Oct. 30 episode will feature MAGA Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump’s music buddy Kid Rock, just after the musician sat for dinner with Trump and Maher earlier this month. The announcement comes after Trump’s 1,321-word tirade against the late-night host, calling him a “complete and total loser.”

According to The New York Times, Trump, 80, became incensed while aboard Air Force One that Maher made several digs at him on Real Time despite their chummy dinner.

Maher, 70, hit Trump on everything from his approval ratings to Epstein and his comments on MAGA Sen. Jon Husted’s physique, during the episode in which the host interviewed Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, 29. Trump reportedly dictated the Truth Social post, his longest ever, to his devoted assistant Natalie Harp, 35, before she posted it.

navarro, maher
CRYSTAL BALL

‘View’ Host: Why Maher’s Trump Humiliation Was Inevitable

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp walks, as President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to Michigan from Joint Base Andrews,

President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp walks, as President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to Michigan from Joint Base Andrews.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Maher has said that he doesn’t feel threatened by the “lame duck” president in comments taped just before Trump’s meltdown. He has also blasted critics of his meetups with Trump, the last being his second since Trump was re-elected, telling them during one Real Time monologue, “I did it again, b---hes!” and declaring: “You know what, f--- you. I like these dinners.”

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Karoline Leavitt, Bill Maher

Leavitt appeared on "Real Time" earlier this month.

Real Time With Bill Maher

Trump felt the opposite, writing in his Truth Social post that Maher was a “coward,” “liar,” “pothead,” and “sleazebag,” a mutual friend “desperately” pleaded for him to have dinner with.

Reuters/Real Time/HBO
GETTING MESSY

Bill Maher, 70, Addresses ‘Threat’ From Best Frenemy Trump

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Real Time host Bill Maher sits on set of his HBO tv show.

Maher blasted those who criticized him for having dinner with Trump before Trump's meltdown at him.

HBO

HBO announced in January that it would renew Maher’s show for two more seasons. The network promoted Real Time as a platform where Maher will engage with “both sides” of the political spectrum with the soundbite, “We don’t talk enough to people who disagree with us.” This season, he’s also had MAGA favorites Byron Donalds and Lauren Boebert on the show.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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