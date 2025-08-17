U.S. News

Music Billionaire, 82, Responds to Model Husband’s, 32, Sex-and-Drugs Lawsuit: ‘Salacious Lies’

Music mogul David Geffen dismissed his ex’s complaints as a “work of fiction.”

(L-R) David Geffen, Donovan Michaels, Lady Jemma Mornington and Arpad Busson attend Vogue World: Paris 2024 at the Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Billionaire music mogul David Geffen has responded to his estranged husband’s recent lawsuit, dismissing it as a ”work of fiction” designed to embarrass him.

The 82-year-old’s ex-husband, 32-year-old model Donovan Michaels, filed the lawsuit last month. In it, he alleged that Geffen treated him like ”a living social experiment—a trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.”

Michaels also alleged that Geffen got him addicted to drugs that he used as “tools of coercion” to increase his dependency on the DreamWorks co-founder.

David Geffen, Donovan Michaels, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre sit court side at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2023.
Michaels and Geffen got married in 2023 before Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Geffen was also accused of controlling Michaels’ appearance and demanding “sexual access at will,” including acts Michaels found degrading.

Michaels argued that he felt exploited by Geffen, who had taken advantage of him, “masquerading as a white knight while hiding behind wealth, philanthropy and fame.”

On Saturday, Geffen’s legal team responded to the lawsuit, describing it as “ludicrous and contrived.”

“Plaintiff cannot embarrass Geffen and extort a settlement with petty gossip and salacious lies,” the response read.

Geffen’s lawyers argued that Michaels took advantage of Geffen’s generosity during their marriage, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on designer clothing, cosmetic procedures, and gifts for friends.

They also allege Michaels spent a significant sum on OnlyFans subscriptions and male escorts, and that Michaels hid his extensive drug use from Geffen as well as his multiple affairs.

(From L) US producer David Geffen, Donovan Michaels, British model Lady Jemma Mornington and French businessman Arpad Busson poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
According to Forbes, David Geffen, who is worth some $9 billion, is the wealthiest person in the global entertainment industry. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

In his initial lawsuit, Michaels outlined how he met Geffen on Seeking.com, a website that facilitates sugar dating, and alleged that after Geffen learned of his troubled past—his ”history of neglect, poverty, instability and legal entanglements”—he sought to leverage that to turn Michaels into “an object of exploitation… whose trauma could be weaponized for Geffen’s personal gratification and public image.”

Michaels claimed that Geffen promised him lifelong financial support as well as shared ownership of all assets, while Geffen denies making any such promises, citing his estate plan and financial records as proof that no such agreement exists. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place prior to their 2023 wedding.

”Geffen loved Plaintiff and treated him with nothing but kindness, respect, and generosity throughout their relationship,” reads the filing. Geffen’s lawyers asked that Michaels’ lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice and are seeking a jury trial.

