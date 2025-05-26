Billy Joel’s Wife Opens Up About His Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel‘s wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support” Monday.

The legendary singer, 76, announced that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain ventricles and presses on the brain.

Alexis, 43, posted a photo of her, Billy, and their two daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 7, on the singer’s Instagram account.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received,” she wrote.

“Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world,” she said. “We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

She signed the message Alexis Roderick Joel.

The couple got married in 2015 after six years of dating. Alexis and their daughters wished him a happy birthday two weeks ago.

“We love you more than anything. You are our whole world and we are so grateful for another trip around the sun with you!” the Instagram caption read.

The “Uptown Girl” singer has received support from his fans and inner circle after announcing his brain condition on Instagram Friday and cancelling all upcoming concerts.

His ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, expressed her support and well wishes to Joel a day after the announcement, sharing videos on Instagram of her with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, at one of his concert’s.

“Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” she wrote.

Brinkley ended the message by asking him to “please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white spotlight, you’re OUR piano man.”

The pair were married in 1986 and divorced nine years later. They share a daughter, Alexa Ray, who also showed her support for Joel.

“My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength,” she said in an Instagram post.

There were speculations that Joel was experiencing health issues after he took a fall at one of his show’s in Connecticut in February.

A TikTok video showed Joel throwing his microphone and microphone stand into the crowd before then seemingly losing his balance and falling on stage.

It was not confirmed if the fall was due to his NPH diagnosis, which typically causes bladder issues, memory loss, and difficulty walking.