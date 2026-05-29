Brad Pitt’s Son Delivers Fresh Blow to His Dad

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son is distancing himself from his famous father.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is dropping the “Pitt” from his last name, becoming the latest child of the couple to do so. The 24-year-old adopted son of Jolie and Pitt requested to change his name in a legal petition filed in Los Angeles on Thursday. He cited his reason as “personal,” the Daily Mail reported.

Maddox filed to change his last name. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Maddox teased this change in February, appearing in the credits of Couture, a 2025 drama starring his mother, simply as “Maddox Jolie.” Maddox served as an assistant director for the Jolie-starrer, having previously worked on her 2024 biopic, Maria. For the latter, Maddox retained his full, hyphenated last name.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Pitt’s representative for comment.

Jolie, 50, and Pitt, 62, share six children: Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 20; and Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Brad Pitt with his children in 2011. Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty

Shiloh was the first to legally remove “Pitt” from her name, filing to do so on her 18th birthday in 2024. Zahara, meanwhile, dropped “Pitt” when introducing herself in a sorority induction ceremony in 2023, and again as she graduated from Spelman College in 2026. Similarly, Vivienne appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for “The Outsiders: A New Musical,” a Broadway musical in which she acted.

The A-List set of exes filed for divorce in 2016 and finally reached a settlement after more than eight years. Once known as Brangelina, Jolie and Pitt dated for ten years and were married for two.

Several of the former couple's children have dropped their father's last name. Joy Malone/WireImage

The former couple’s divorce became a messy public affair, with Jolie accusing her ex-husband of “physically and verbally” attacking her and their children on a private plane.

Upon settling, Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon told People, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in a messy divorce for nearly a decade. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted,” said her lawyer. “But she is relieved this one part is over.”

The couple is still battling over Château Miraval, their 1,200-acre French villa and winery.