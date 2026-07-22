Brad Pitt’s Youngest Daughter Delivers Him Fresh Insult

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children continue to distance themselves from their famous father.

The former couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Vivienne, has become the latest of their children to legally request that “Pitt” be removed from her last name.

Vivienne filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court, requesting that her name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

“Marcheline” is a nod to Vivienne’s grandmother and Jolie’s mother, who died in 2007.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2014. GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Like her older siblings, Vivienne listed the reason for the change as “personal.” Her official hearing is scheduled for November 2, according to court documents.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Pitt’s representatives for comment.

Vivienne previously teased a name change in May 2024. The young actress appeared in the playbill for Broadway’s rendition of The Outsiders as “Vivienne Jolie.” She acted in the play and produced it alongside her mother.

The news comes after a summer of the Jolie-Pitt kids taking official steps to distance themselves from Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a messy, years-long divorce. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20; and Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Maddox and Zahara both filed petitions of their own earlier this year. The two older siblings are weeks into the legal process, having taken out advertisements for their respective name changes in the Los Angeles Daily Journal through June and July. The advertisements are a legal requirement in California.

Maddox has requested his name to be changed to “Maddox Chivan Jolie.” Zahara has opted for “Zahara Marley Jolie.” Their court dates are scheduled for September.

Shiloh was the first to legally change her name, a transition she made on her 18th birthday in 2024.

The Jolie-Pitt children continue to distance themselves from Pitt. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Vivienne has now followed suit, filing her petition eight days after her 18th birthday. Only Pax and Knox (Vivienne’s twin brother) continue to use “Pitt” as their legal names.

Pitt reportedly has “virtually no contact” with his adult children, People reported in 2024. At the time, a source told the publication that the Fight Club star continues to have visitation with his younger children.

Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are seen on July 30, 2013, in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Sato/Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

After news of Maddox’s name change broke, a source told the Daily Beast, “It’s not a surprise this news was released shortly after Brad had a significant evidentiary victory in the Miraval case,” referring to Jolie and Pitt’s continued dispute over the winery they jointly purchased in Provence, France.

A source close to Pitt previously told People, “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent.”