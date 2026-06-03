Bravo Stars Reveal Shocking Sex Life Secret

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula made a bombshell admission about their relationship, confessing that they did not have sex throughout their four-year marriage.

During Bravo’s Summer House explosive 10-year reunion, host Andy Cohen asked, “How many years was it that needs weren’t being met?”

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cook’s relationship has been documented on “Summer House” for nearly a decade. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Batula, 34, confirmed that she and Cooke, 43, didn’t have sex for the entirety of the marriage. Cooke corroborated her statement, saying they didn’t have sex “the entire time.”

During the 10-year reunion, Batula also revealed why she and Cooke split. The couple announced their separation in January 2026. They got engaged in 2018 and married at Batula’s parents’ house in New Jersey in 2021.

Andy Cohen questioned Amanda Batula and West Wilson. Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

“Kyle and I were bickering. I didn’t go to New Year’s with him, I spent it by myself,” Batula explained of their split. “He spent it deejaying at a restaurant. I woke up the next morning, I saw he was at a hotel in Hoboken. I’m going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start and he’s doing the same s--t that he was doing that was pissing me off before.”

Kyle Cooke, pictured with Lindsay Hubbard, said he and Batula didn't have sex throughout their four-year marriage. Clifton Prescod/Bravo

The exes bickered about the sequence of events, with Batula also claiming that Cooke “stepped out of marriage.” Cooke, in turn, said he never slept with anyone. He did admit to being inappropriate with another woman, chalking up his actions to being “completely starved and deprived of everything” by his wife.

Batula responded, “After we were married, there was a time you were at a party asking a girl if you could kiss her, make out with her, she DM’d me on a personal level. That was my point. That was my issue with you going out, was you putting yourself in these positions.”

The cast of 'Summer House' Season 9. Bravo/Kareem Black/Bravo

According to Page Six, the couple has not officially filed for divorce yet.

Batula is now romantically linked to Summer House co-star West Wilson. The rest of the cast confronted the two about their secret relationship during the reunion.