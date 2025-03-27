Brian Austin Green Leaks Machine Gun Kelly’s Threatening DM

Brian Austin Green exposed Machine Gun Kelly by leaking an angry DM the singer sent him Thursday.

Green posted a screenshot of Kelly’s message—which asked the Beverly Hills, 90210 star to stop asking about when his and ex-fiancée Megan Fox’s child is due—on his Instagram story.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS,” Kelly wrote alongside a rat and cop emoji. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

He added: “You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Brian Austin Green posted on his Instagram story a screenshot of a DM Machine Gun Kelly sent him. Brian Austin Green/INSTAGRAM

Green, who was married to Fox for 10 years, shared the DM with a comment of his own, writing, “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad. Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next.”

The actor seems to be referencing Leonardo DiCaprio, another former child star.

This isn’t the first time Fox’s ex-husband has commented on the pair’s relationship. Back in February, he shared a post about MGK “calling out” the narrative around his split with Fox.

“Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people,” Green wrote.

He opened up to People that this wasn’t something he would “normally do,” but that it got under his skin to read Kelly’s opinion on his past relationship.

“So I spoke my mind, but then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore. I’m going to shut up and just sit back,” Green said, though it seems like the actor didn’t follow his own advice.

Green and Fox had three children together before they divorced in 2020.

Days after their split was announced, Fox appeared in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, confirming their relationship. The two sealed the deal two years later by drinking each other’s blood (read: getting engaged).

They ended up parting ways in November of last year, two weeks after sharing that they were expecting a child.

Prior to this, the actress had suffered an earlier miscarriage with Kelly.

The split came after Fox reportedly found evidence that Kelly was speaking to other women.