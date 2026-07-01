‘Bridesmaids’ Star’s Lost JonBenét Ramsey Project Finds New Home

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a limited series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen that was shelved following Paramount’s merger with Skydance, has been saved.

The series will now stream on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after it was originally greenlit at Paramount+. McCarthy will star as Patsy Ramsey, the mother of murdered 6-year-old JonBenét, whose body was found in the basement of her parents’ home on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996.

Owen will star as Ramsey’s father, John.

McCarthy stars as Ramsey's mother in the series. Lisa Maree Williams

The series completed filming early last year and was originally intended to be part of an anthology series called Unspeakable, which would dramatize unsolved true crimes. The standalone version of the series that focuses on the Ramsey family will premiere on Netflix in the winter, according to THR.

The series about Ramsey’s murder was quietly shelved by Paramount before Netflix acquired the series. Alamy Stock Photo

The series was shelved after Skydance—the Donald Trump-friendly company, which also acquired CBS in the transaction and has drawn criticism for its internal changes at CBS News—acquired the company.

John Ramsey, 82, requested Trump’s help with his daughter’s murder case last September, when he told Fox News Digital that he wasn’t happy with Colorado authorities’ efforts to uncover her murderer.

“I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here,” he said then. “I need to get Donald Trump on them. He’ll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we’ve got to get them to do that.” He added, “Help us.”

Trump has never publicly addressed the infamous case.

Ramsey went missing before she was found deceased in her parents' basement in 1996. The case was never solved. Denver Post via Getty Images

In December, authorities announced that new evidence testing would move the 30-year-old case, which remains a frequent subject of true-crime TV shows and documentaries, forward.

McCarthy takes on the role of Ramsey’s mother following her 2024 role as Doreen in an episode of Only Murders in the Building and as Donna Stankowski in Jerry Seinfeld’s 2025 film Unfrosted.

McCarthy starred as Doreen in “Only Murders in the Building” in 2024. Hulu

The two-time Oscar nominee’s dramatic chops were acknowledged with her Academy Award nod for Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2019, seven years after her breakout comedic role in 2011’s Bridesmaids (which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination).